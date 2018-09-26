Nubia Z18S appears on TENAA with dual displays and dual rear cameras

Earlier this month, ZTE sub-brand Nubia launched the Nubia Z18 flagship smartphone that comes with Snapdragon 845 SoC, up to 8 GB RAM, dual rear cameras, and a 5.99-inch waterdrop screen. Well now, it looks like Nubia will soon launch the Z18S, as it has received certification from China’s TENAA.

The Nubia Z18S has appeared on TENAA’s website with model number NX616J. The TENAA listing includes both the images and specifications of the Z18S, and, it reveals that the smartphone rocks two displays. Yes, two displays. The primary display on the front measures 6.26-inch diagonally, has 19:9 aspect ratio, and has a resolution of 2280 x 1080 pixels. And, the secondary display at the back measures 5.1-inch with a resolution of 1520 x 720 pixels. That said, it’s worth noting that the display on the front is an LCD display, with the one at the back being an OLED display.

In addition to dual displays, the Z18S also comes with dual cameras at the back that are located above the secondary display. This dual camera setup consists of one 24 MP camera and one 16 MP camera. However, surprisingly, the phone doesn’t come with a selfie camera on the front, which means you will have to make use of the rear cameras for selfies and video calls. But that shouldn’t be an issue considering the phone has a screen on the back.

Well, apart from dual displays and dual rear cameras, the Nubia Z18S also comes with dual side-mounted fingerprint scanners – one each on the left and right side.

Under the hood, the Z18S comes with an octa-core processor running the show that’s clocked at 2.6 GHz. Well, this could be the Snapdragon 845 SoC. The smartphone also comes in two memory configurations – 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage and 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage.

The Z18S has been listed with Gold and Black colors on TENAA website, and, keeping this entire package up and running is a 3800 mAh underneath.

Nubia Z18S Specifications [Expected]

CPU: Snapdragon 845 octa-core processor

RAM: 6/8 GB

6/8 GB Operating System: Android 8.1 Oreo

Primary Display: 6.26-inch Full-HD+ (2280 x 1080 pixels) LCD display

6.26-inch Full-HD+ (2280 x 1080 pixels) LCD display Secondary Display: 5.1-inch HD+ (1520 x 720 pixels) OLED display

Rear Camera: 24 MP + 16 MP with LED flash

24 MP + 16 MP with LED flash Internal Storage: 64 GB (with 6 GB RAM), 128 GB (with 8 GB RAM)

Other: Side-mounted Fingerprint Scanners

Side-mounted Fingerprint Scanners Colors: Gold, Black

Battery: 3800 mAh

Now that the Z18S has received TENAA certification, we expect it to go official in China soon.

