nubia Z18 announced with Snapdragon 845 SoC, up to 8 GB RAM and 5.99-inch waterdrop screen

Exactly a week ago, ZTE sub-brand nubia said that it would launch the nubia Z18 on September 5, i.e., today. Well, as promised, nubia has finally taken the wraps off the Z18 and has revealed everything there is to know about this smartphone, including the pricing and availability details.

The nubia Z18 is a flagship smartphone, and, is a higher-end variant of the Z18 mini that was launched in China back in early April this year. Being a flagship smartphone, the nubia Z18 comes with Qualcomm’s latest and greatest Snapdragon 845 running the show which is paired with 6 or 8 GB RAM. The 6 GB RAM variant comes with 64 GB of internal storage whereas the 8 GB RAM variant comes with 128 GB of internal storage.

The smartphone boasts a 5.99-inch 18:9 display that has a resolution of 2160 x 1080 pixels. The smartphone also comes with a notch, but, it’s not like the one that we have seen on majority of the notched smartphones launched this year. The notch on the nubia Z18 looks has a water drop shape which is similar to the notches we have seen on smartphones like OPPO R17 Pro and Vivo V11. As a result, the nubia Z18 achieves a screen-to-body ratio of 91.8%.

The nubia Z18 flaunts a 3D glass back which is home to dual camera setup that’s placed horizontally in the top-left corner. This camera setup consists of one 16 MP and one 24 MP camera. Oh, and there’s also an 8 MP selfie camera on the front inside the water drop shaped notch. That said, the back of Z18 also has a fingerprint scanner, below which is the nubia moniker.

The nubia Z18 comes in two colors – Red and Black. There’s also a van Gogh Starry Night edition of the Z18 which is painted with blue and golden-ish colors at the back. Oh, and yes, the smartphone also comes with a 3450 mAh battery which draws power from a USB Type-C port.

nubia Z18 Specifications

CPU: Snapdragon 845 octa-core processor

Snapdragon 845 octa-core processor RAM: 6/8 GB LPDDR4X

6/8 GB LPDDR4X GPU: Adreno 630

Adreno 630 Operating System: nubia UI 6.0 based on Android 8.1 Oreo

nubia UI 6.0 based on Android 8.1 Oreo Display: 5.99-inch Full-HD+ (2160 x 1080 pixels) 18:9 display

5.99-inch Full-HD+ (2160 x 1080 pixels) 18:9 display Rear Camera: 16 MP (f/1.6) + 24 MP (f/1.6) with PDAF, OIS, AI Scene Recognition, 960 FPS Slow Motion video recording and dual-tone LED flash

16 MP (f/1.6) + 24 MP (f/1.6) with PDAF, OIS, AI Scene Recognition, 960 FPS Slow Motion video recording and dual-tone LED flash Front Camera: 8 MP with f/2.0 aperture

8 MP with f/2.0 aperture Internal Storage: 64 GB (with 6 GB RAM variant), 128 GB (with 8 GB RAM variant) UFA 2.1

64 GB (with 6 GB RAM variant), 128 GB (with 8 GB RAM variant) UFA 2.1 SIM: Dual SIM

Dual SIM Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, USB Type-C

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, USB Type-C Other: Fingerprint Scanner, Face Unlock, DTS Sound

Fingerprint Scanner, Face Unlock, DTS Sound Colors: Red, Black, van Gogh Starry Night Edition

Red, Black, van Gogh Starry Night Edition Battery: 3450 mAh with 18W (9V/2A) Fast Charging

nubia Z18 Price and Availability

Price of 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant: ¥2799 (around $410/₹29,287)

¥2799 (around $410/₹29,287) Price of 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant: ¥3299 (around $483/₹34,520)

¥3299 (around $483/₹34,520) Price of 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant (van Gogh Starry Night Edition): ¥3599 (around $526/37,655)

¥3599 (around $526/37,655) Availability: Goes on sale in China from September 11. No word on availability in other markets.

