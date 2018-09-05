Back in March this year, Chinese smartphone brand Vivo launched the Vivo V9 that looked like an iPhone X because of the display notch and the placement of dual cameras at the back. Well now, after more than five months from launching the V9, Vivo has today announced Vivo V11 as a V9 successor.

Being a successor to the V9, the Vivo V11 does come with some improvements on the hardware front. The V9 came with a 6.3-inch LCD display, whereas, the V11 comes with a 6.41-inch Super AMOLED display that has aspect ratio of 19.5:9 and a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels which takes the screen-to-body ratio of the phone northwards of 90%. Well, 91.27% to be precise.

The V9 came with an iPhone X-like notch, however, the V11 comes with a waterdrop notch which is similar to the one we have seen on recently launched OPPO smartphones like the R17 and the R17 Pro. While OPPO calls this type of display “Waterdrop Screen”, Vivo has decided to call it “Halo FullView Display”.

The Vivo V11 comes with a plastic back, but, it does look cool because of Vivo’s decision to go with gradient colors. We have seen this kind of color scheme on OPPO and Huawei smartphones.

Under the hood, the Vivo V11 comes with Snapdragon 660 SoC as opposed to the Snapdragon 626 SoC on the V9. The V11 also comes with 6 GB of RAM along with 128 GB of internal storage. On the software side of things, the Vivo V11 runs Funtouch OS 4.1 that’s based on Android 8.1 Oreo.

The photography department on the Vivo V11 is handled by dual cameras – 12 MP and 5 MP – at the back, along with a 25 MP camera on the front. The smartphone also comes with in-display fingerprint scanner which wasn’t present on its predecessor – the V9.

The Vivo V11 is offered in two colors – Starry Night and Nebula – and, it ships with a 3400 mAh battery that draws power from a micro USB port (meh).

Vivo V11 Specifications

CPU: Snapdragon 660 octa-core processor

Snapdragon 660 octa-core processor RAM: 6 GB

6 GB GPU: Adreno 512

Adreno 512 Operating System: Funtouch OS 4.1 based on Android 8.1 Oreo

Funtouch OS 4.1 based on Android 8.1 Oreo Display: 6.41-inch Full-HD+ (2340 x 1080 pixels) Super AMOLED Halo FullView Display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and 2.5D curved glass

6.41-inch Full-HD+ (2340 x 1080 pixels) Super AMOLED Halo FullView Display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and 2.5D curved glass Rear Camera: 12 MP (f/1.8) + 5 MP (f/2.4) Dual Pixel with LED flash

12 MP (f/1.8) + 5 MP (f/2.4) Dual Pixel with LED flash Front Camera: 25 MP with f/2.0 aperture

25 MP with f/2.0 aperture Internal Storage: 128 GB

128 GB External Storage: Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card (dedicated slot)

Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card (dedicated slot) SIM: Dual SIM

Dual SIM Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi, 3.5 mm headphone jack, microUSB

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi, 3.5 mm headphone jack, microUSB Other: In-Display Fingerprint Scanner, Face Unlock, AI Scene Recognition

In-Display Fingerprint Scanner, Face Unlock, AI Scene Recognition Colors: Starry Night, Nebula

Starry Night, Nebula Battery: 3400 mAh with Dual-Engine Fast Charging

Vivo V11 Price and Availability