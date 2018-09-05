Xiaomi Redmi 6A just launched in India and it is the successor to the last year’s Xiaomi Redmi 5A. There are notable upgrades in the Redmi 6A, so we decided to compare both the phones to see what are the differences, here’s the Xiaomi Redmi 6A and Xiaomi Redmi 5A specs comparison.

Xiaomi Redmi 6A vs Xiaomi Redmi 5A – Specs Comparison

Specifications Xiaomi Redmi 6A Xiaomi Redmi 5A Launch 5th September 2018 (India) 30th November 2017 (India) Price Rs 5,999 (2 GB RAM & 16 GB Storage)

Rs 6,999 (3 GB RAM & 32 GB Storage) Rs 5,999 (Rs 4,999 for first 5 Million users) Display 5.45-inch IPS LCD display, HD+ resolution (1440 x 720), 18:9 aspect ratio 5.0-inch IPS LCD display, HD resolution (1280 x 720), 16:9 aspect ratio Operating System MIUI 9.6 based on Android 8.1 Oreo (upgradeable to MIUI 10) MIUI 9 based on Android 7.1 Nougat Fingerprint Scanner N/A N/A CPU 2.0 GHz quad-core Cortex-A53 processor, MediaTek Helio A22 SoC, 12nm FinFET 1.4 GHz quad-core Cortex-A53 processor, Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 SoC GPU PowerVR GE series Adreno 308 Memory 2 GB RAM, LPDDR3 2 GB RAM or 3 GB RAM, LPDDR3 Storage 16 GB OR 32 GB internal, microSD slot (dedicated) 16 GB OR 32 GB internal, microSD slot (dedicated) Main Camera 13 MP with PDAF, EIS, AI Portrait Mode, AI Beautify 4.0, LED flash

13 MP with PDAF, EIS, LED flash Selfie Camera 5 MP, AI Portrait Mode, AI Beautify 4.0 5 MP Cellular 4G LTE, 2x Nano SIM (GSM), dual VoLTE-enabled 4G LTE network, 2x nano SIM (GSM) Battery 3,000 mAh 3,000 mAh

Here are the differences between the Xiaomi Redmi 6A and Xiaomi Redmi 5A below.

18:9 display

Starting from the Redmi 5, Redmi Note 5, and Redmi Note 5 Pro, things have changed in the display space, the Redmi 6A also uses the 18:9 display aspect ratio.

The Redmi 5A, on the other hand, has a 5-inch HD display with 16:9 aspect ratio. The size of the screen has also been increased to 5.45-inch versus the 5-inch size in the Redmi 5A. Having said that, the screen on the Redmi 6A is now bigger and taller with a higher resolution of HD+ (1440 x 720 pixels).

New 12nm CPU vs 28nm CPU

One of the key highlights of the Redmi 6A is the internal upgrades, there is a new 12nm CPU inside. Xiaomi has put a MediaTek Helio A22 SoC instead of a Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 found on Redmi 5A. The new 12nm CPU on Redmi 6A offers better power efficiency, better thermal performance, and SoC performance (better than Snapdragon 425).

Moreover, the Redmi 6A comes in two variants – 16 GB storage and 32 GB storage both with 2 GB LPDDR3 RAM. The price starts at Rs 5,999 for base variant 16 GB storage and Rs 6,999 for 32 GB storage variant. For the Redmi 5A, it comes in 3 GB RAM variant, unlike the Redmi 6A.

Dual VoLTE

Both the smartphones support dual SIM and 4G LTE network, however, one of them offers dual VoLTE, the Redmi 6A can support two 4G SIM cards at a time. This is good for those who opt for two Jio SIM cards as they work on the 4G-only network with no backward compatibility.

Camera Upgrades – AI Portrait & EIS

The Redmi 5A and Redmi 6A, both have the same megapixels camera, a combo of 13 MP rear and 5 MP front. What has changed are the features, AI Portrait mode and EIS (Electronic Image Stabilization) for video recording has been added to the Redmi 6A cameras.

Face Unlock Feature

Also added is the face unlock, Redmi 6A can be unlocked with facial data. The Face Unlock feature was not present on the Redmi 5A, now the successor offers face unlocking features.

Android Oreo out-of-the-box

The Redmi 6A runs Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box whereas the Redmi 5A runs Android 7.1 Nougat layered with MIUI 9. The Redmi 6A is also upgradeable to the new MIUI 10 which comes along with interesting features.

With all that said, the Redmi 6A is not a huge upgrade, but can be considered if you want the new camera features, dual VoLTE, Face unlock, MIUI 10, and faster performance.