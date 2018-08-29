nubia Z18 to be launched on September 5, expected to come with Snapdragon 845 SoC and dual rear cameras

ZTE sub-brand nubia launched the Z18 mini back in April this year with Snapdragon 660 SoC and dual rear cameras. Well now, the company is all set to launch the nubia Z18 next week on September 5.

nubia has announced that it’s going to launch the Z18 on September 5 in China. The announcement came through a post on Chinese social network Weibo. The Weibo post was accompanied by a poster (attached above) that shows the silhouette of the Z18 which teases a notch that’s similar to the one we have seen on recently launched OPPO smartphones – F9 and R17.

nubia hasn’t shared much details about the Z18, but if the rumor mills are to be believed, then the Z18 will be a flagship that will come with Snapdragon 845 running the show. The chip will be paired with either 6 or 8 GB RAM. The 6 GB RAM variant will probably come with 64 GB of internal storage whereas the 8 GB RAM variant will come with 128 GB of internal storage.

The back of the nubia Z18 will house a fingerprint scanner, but it also could come with Face Unlock. And lastly, keeping the lights on would be a 3350 mAh battery. Having said that, this information doesn’t come directly from nubia, hence, take it with a proverbial grain of salt. Either way, we don’t have to wait much to know more about the Z18 as nubia will reveal everything there is to know about this smartphone next week on September 5.

