Vivo V11 Pro specs and images leak online ahead of September 6 India launch

After launching the Vivo Y81 in India over two weeks ago, Vivo is all set to launch the Vivo V11 Pro in India next week on September 6. Vivo has already revealed some of the features of the V11 Pro by sharing teaser images on social media, and, just over a week ahead of the launch, specifications and images of the V11 Pro have leaked online.

The leaked image (attached above) of the Vivo V11 Pro shows off smaller bezels on the smartphone with a shiny back. The smartphone also has a display with a notch that’s similar to the one we have seen on recently launched OPPO smartphones – F9 and R17. Well, this display is called Halo FullView Display and the images that have been shared by Vivo on Twitter confirm the same.

Leaked images of Vivo V11 Pro Prev 1 of 4 Next

The back of the smartphone is home to a dual camera setup which is placed in the top-left corner in vertical orientation. The top of the smartphone has secondary microphone, whereas, the bottom of the phone is home to a microUSB port that’s flanked by a 3.5 mm headphone jack, primary mic, and, a speaker. That said, the power button and volume rocker are located on the right side of the phone.

As far as the innards are concerned, the Vivo V11 Pro comes with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 660 SoC which is mated to 6 GB RAM. The smartphone comes with 64 GB of storage on-board, and, you do have the option to further expand the storage up to 256 GB via microSD card.

The V11 Pro sports a 6.41-inch Full-HD+ Super AMOLED display, and, the smartphone also comes with in-display fingerprint scanner that allows users to unlock the smartphone by placing their finger on a specific area of the screen.

In terms of optics, the Vivo V11 Pro features 12 MP + 5 MP Dual Pixel cameras at the back and a 25 MP AI camera on the front. The smartphone comes in at least two colors and ships with a 3400 mAh battery with support for Dual-Engine Fast Charging.

Well, features like full view display, in-display fingerprint scanner and AI-powered dual rear cameras have already been confirmed by Vivo. Rest of the specs might be teased in the coming days before the phone is launched on September 6.

Vivo V11 Pro Specifications [Expected]

CPU: Snapdragon 660 octa-core processor

Snapdragon 660 octa-core processor RAM: 6 GB

6 GB Operating System: Android 8.1 Oreo

Android 8.1 Oreo Display: 6.41-inch Full-HD+ Super AMOLED Halo FullView Display

6.41-inch Full-HD+ Super AMOLED Halo FullView Display Rear Camera: 12 MP + 5 MP Dual Pixel with LED flash

12 MP + 5 MP Dual Pixel with LED flash Front Camera: 25 MP

25 MP Internal Storage: 64 GB

64 GB External Storage: Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card (dedicated slot)

Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card (dedicated slot) SIM: Dual SIM

Dual SIM Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, 3.5 mm headphone jack, microUSB

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, 3.5 mm headphone jack, microUSB Other: In-Display Fingerprint Scanner, Face Unlock, AI Scene Recognition

In-Display Fingerprint Scanner, Face Unlock, AI Scene Recognition Battery: 3400 mAh with Dual-Engine Fast Charging

Having said all that, all these images and specs don’t come directly from Vivo, hence, take this information with a pinch of salt. Also, while we now do have a pretty fair idea of what to expect from the V11 Pro, we still don’t know how much the phone will be priced in India. Well, we might hear about the price as well before the September 6 launch if someone gets hold of it.

Source