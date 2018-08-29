Realme 2 vs Realme 1 – Which one is better?

Not so long ago, the Realme 1 created a buzz in the budget smartphone segment and now it’s not even 6 months, Realme launched its successor, the Realme 2 in India with some upgrades. When we compare the both of them, there are a few upgrades in the new phone. Here, we will compare the two smartphones to see which one is better than the other and which one is a worthy buy.

The Realme 2 is the latest smartphone from the company, it seems the main purpose to bring the Realme 2 in India is due to the separation from the OPPO, Realme is now an independent brand and Realme 2 is their first smartphone under the brand name.

1) Display – 6.2-inch HD+ vs 6.0-inch Full HD+

There aren’t much changes in the design segment, both offer diamond-like back and plastic frames. The Realme 2 sports a 6.2-inch IPS display with a notch up top while the Realme 1 comes with 6.0-inch IPS display without a notch. The main difference is the size of the display, the Realme 2 looks a tad bigger than the latter.

In addition to that, the quality of the display is where the Realme 1 shines out. The difference here is the pixels, the display resolution on the Realme 2 is HD+ (1520 x 720 pixels) as compared to the Full HD+ on the Realme 2.

2) Hardware – MediaTek Helio P60 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 450

When we talk about the specs of both the phones, the Realme 1 equips a MediaTek Helio P60 versus the Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 in Realme 2.

In terms of performance, the Realme 1 is clearly ahead, hands down.

The Realme 1 can score enough, nearly doubled in benchmarks, the Helio P60 is significantly better than the Snapdragon 450. Helio P60 includes four Cortex-A73 high-performance cores due to which the Realme 1 receives a performance boost.

3) Bigger Battery

As far as the battery is concerned, the Realme 2 has a bigger 4,230 mAh battery as compared to the 3,410 mAh battery on the Realme 1. You can easily estimate the battery life from their battery capacity.

The Realme 2 will notably last longer due to the fact that the display has fewer pixels. The HD+ display on the Realme 2 won’t consume as much power as the Full HD+ on Realme 1.

4) Fingerprint Scanner

Unlike its predecessor, there is an addition of the fingerprint scanner at the backside of the Realme 2. The same was missing on the Realme 1 which made a disappointment for the users.

5) Dual Cameras

Another important aspect of the phone is the dual cameras on the Realme 2. You get a dual camera on the rear side, 13 MP + 2 MP (f/2.2 + f/2.4) with support for Bokeh Mode. The front side offers 8 MP f/2.2 camera with bokeh mode support as well.

The Realme 1 offers a 13 MP single camera at the back and an 8 MP selfie camera on the front with bokeh mode support. The cameras seem to be identical, however, the 2 MP depth camera is added which might increase the bokeh quality on Realme 2.

Conclusion – Realme 1 or Realme 2?

Coming to the verdict, which one is the overall winner? Realme 1 will be a better performance in our opinion if you play graphics-intensive games and multitasking. It will also offer you a better quality display due to its higher resolution screen.

On the contrary, the Realme 2 will offer you a fingerprint scanner, dual cameras, a larger full-view notch-style display and a bigger battery. If you have already purchased the Realme 1, there’s no need to upgrade to the Realme 2 unless you want the fingerprint scanner and a longer battery life.

Also check out our unboxing videos of the Realme 1 and Realme 2 on YouTube.