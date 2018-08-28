A few months back, OPPO’s sub-brand Realme (now independent brand) launched its first smartphone in India, the Realme 1 received a lot of impressions. And now, the company has launched its second-generation smartphone dubbed as Realme 2 in an event held in New Delhi.

The Realme 2 sports a 6.2-inch notched IPS display with a resolution of HD+ (1520 x 720 pixels). The back comes with a diamond-like polygonal pattern and a fingerprint scanner which wasn’t present on the predecessor.

The 1st gen Realme 1 is powered by an upper-midrange MediaTek’s Helio P60 CPU while the Realme 2 is now powered by a Snapdragon CPU. The Realme 2 flaunts a Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 laced with up to 4 GB LPDDR3 RAM and Adreno 506 GPU. However, the processing power is inferior as compared to the last generation model, Helio P60 is significantly better than the Snapdragon 450 due to the high-performance Cortex-A73 cores in it. The display resolution is also reduced to HD+ from Full HD+.

On the storage side, the Realme 2 comes in two variants, one with 32 GB storage with 3 GB of RAM and another of 64 GB storage with 4 GB RAM. The storage can be expanded up to 256 GB via a microSD card (dedicated slot).

Unlike the Realme 1, the Realme 2 offers a large 4,230 mAh battery which will increase the battery life as compared to its predecessor. It boots up in ColorOS 5.1 based on Android 8.1 Oreo with a number of features you’ve seen on OPPO smartphones.

On the camera’s front, you get a dual camera on the rear side, 13 MP + 2 MP (f/2.2 + f/2.4) with support for Bokeh Mode. The front side offers 8 MP f/2.2 camera with bokeh mode support as well. The phone unlocks with a fingerprint scanner and unlocks with facial data.

The price for the 3 GB RAM and 32 GB storage variant starts at Rs 8,990 and for 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage starts at Rs 10,990. It is exclusively available on Flipkart, sale starts from 4th September 2018. Offers include Rs 750 off on HDFC bank credit and debit cards, Rs 4,200 instant benefits on Jio, 120 GB additional data, and No-cost EMI.

Realme 2 Specifications

Model: RMX805

RMX805 Display: 6.2-inch IPS display, HD+ resolution (1520 x 720 pixels), 19:9 aspect ratio, 1200:1 contrast ratio

6.2-inch IPS display, HD+ resolution (1520 x 720 pixels), 19:9 aspect ratio, 1200:1 contrast ratio Software: ColorOS 5.0 based on Android 8.1 Oreo

ColorOS 5.0 based on Android 8.1 Oreo Fingerprint Scanner: Yes, at the back

Yes, at the back CPU: Up to 1.8 GHz octa-core Cortex-A53 processor, Qualcomm Snapdragon 450, 14nm FinFET, 64-bit

Up to 1.8 GHz octa-core Cortex-A53 processor, Qualcomm Snapdragon 450, 14nm FinFET, 64-bit GPU: Adreno 506

Adreno 506 Memory: 3 GB OR 4 GB RAM, LPDDR3

3 GB OR 4 GB RAM, LPDDR3 Storage: 32 GB (with 3 GB RAM), OR 64 GB (with 4 GB RAM), microSD support up to 256 GB (dedicated slot)

32 GB (with 3 GB RAM), OR 64 GB (with 4 GB RAM), microSD support up to 256 GB (dedicated slot) Main Camera: Dual cameras 13 MP + 2 MP (f/2.2 + f/2.4), Bokeh Mode, LED flash

Dual cameras 13 MP + 2 MP (f/2.2 + f/2.4), Bokeh Mode, LED flash Selfie Camera: 8 MP, f/2.2

8 MP, f/2.2 Connectivity: Micro USB, USB OTG, 3.5 mm, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS

Micro USB, USB OTG, 3.5 mm, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS Cellular: 4G LTE, 2x nano SIM (GSM), dual-VoLTE enabled

Battery: 4,230 mAh

4,230 mAh Colors: Diamond Black, Diamond Red, Diamond Blue

Diamond Black, Diamond Red, Diamond Blue Dimensions: 156.2 mm x 75.6 mm x 8.2 mm

156.2 mm x 75.6 mm x 8.2 mm Weight: 168 grams

Realme 2 Price in India, Availability, & Offers