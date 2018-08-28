YU Ace launching in India on August 30

The last smartphone that Micromax sub-brand YU launched in India was the YU Yureka 2. The Yureka 2 was launched in India back in September last year, and since then, the company hasn’t launched any smartphone in India. However, after almost a year from launching a smartphone in the country, YU is now all set to launch a new smartphone in India on August 30.

YU has been teasing the launch of a new smartphone in India since last week, however, the company has now sent out invites to the media for a launch event that’s scheduled on August 30. The invite doesn’t reveal much details about this upcoming smartphone, and, neither does it reveal its name. However, the invite has Ace of Spades, and, if we take a look at the teasers shared by YU on social media, then it looks YU Ace is what this new smartphone will be called.

We don’t have much details about the YU Ace right now, but, going by the teaser image shared on Twitter, it looks like the YU Ace will come with a big battery. Well, either way, we don’t have to wait much now to know more about this smartphone as the launch event is just two days away. Stay tuned to MobiGyaan to get all the latest updates about this upcoming smartphone from YU.