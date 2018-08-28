LG G7 One Android One smartphone announced with Snapdragon 835 SoC and 6.1-inch notched display

Back in early May this year, South Korean tech giant LG launched the LG G7 ThinQ – one of three flagships it has launched so far this year. Well now today, LG has further expanded its portfolio of G Series smartphones with the launch of LG G7 One.

The LG G7 One is an Android One smartphone. In fact, it’s the first Android One smartphone from LG. The G7 One looks similar to the G7 ThinQ, but, the underlying hardware is different. Unlike the G7 ThinQ which is powered by Snapdragon 845 SoC, the G7 One comes powered by Snapdragon 835 SoC which was used on last year’s flagships. However, that doesn’t mean this chip is a slouch. The Snapdragon 835 is still a very capable and powerful chip. In fact, this makes the LG G7 One of the most powerful Android One smartphone yet.The Snapdragon 835 is further paired with 4 GB of LPDDR4X RAM.

Being an Android One smartphone, the LG G7 One runs stock version of Android 8.1 Oreo, and, comes with a promise of two years of Android version updates and three years of security updates. The smartphone also has 32 GB of storage on-board, but, you do have the option to further expand the storage up to 2 Terabytes via microSD card.

The LG G7 One sports the same 6.1-inch FullVision Super Bright notched display that we have seen on the G7 ThinQ. The display has aspect ratio of 19.5:9 and a resolution of 3120 x 1440 pixels. That said, like the G7 ThinQ, the G7 One also flaunts an all-glass design with metal frames.

The G7 ThinQ comes with dual cameras at the back, but, the G7 One only comes with a single 16 MP snapper below which is the fingerprint scanner. The back of the G7 One also has the Android One moniker. Having said that, for selfies and video calls, you get an 8 MP camera on the front which is the same as the one on G7 ThinQ. LG has said that it will roll-out the AI Cam features through an update later this year.

Other features on the LG G7 One include IP68 dust and water resistance, MIL-STD810G military certification, Boombox Speaker, DTS: X 3D Surround Sound, a dedicated Google Assistant key, and, a 32-bit Hi-Fi Quad DAC.

The LG G7 One is offered in New Aurora Black and New Moroccan Blue colors, and, it ships with a 3000 mAh battery that fuels the entire package.

LG G7 One Specifications

CPU: Snapdragon 835 octa-core processor

Snapdragon 835 octa-core processor RAM: 4 GB LPDDR4X

4 GB LPDDR4X GPU: Adreno 540

Adreno 540 Operating System: Android 8.1 Oreo

Android 8.1 Oreo Display: 6.1-inch QHD+ (3120 x 1440 pixels) 19.5:9 FullVision Super Bright Display

6.1-inch QHD+ (3120 x 1440 pixels) 19.5:9 FullVision Super Bright Display Rear Camera: 16 MP with f/1.6 aperture, 71-degree lens and LED flash

16 MP with f/1.6 aperture, 71-degree lens and LED flash Front Camera: 8 MP with f/1.9 aperture and 80-degree wide-angle lens

8 MP with f/1.9 aperture and 80-degree wide-angle lens Internal Storage: 32 GB UFS 2.1

32 GB UFS 2.1 External Storage: Expandable up to 2 Terabytes via microSD card

Expandable up to 2 Terabytes via microSD card Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, NFC, FM Radio, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB Type-C 2.0 (3.1 compatible)

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, NFC, FM Radio, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB Type-C 2.0 (3.1 compatible) Other: Fingerprint Scanner, Face Recognition, Dedicated Google Assistant/Google Lens button, IP68 dust and water resistant, MIL-STD 810G Military Certification, Boombox Speaker, HDR10, DTS:X 3D Surround Sound, 32-bit Hi-Fi Quad DAC

Fingerprint Scanner, Face Recognition, Dedicated Google Assistant/Google Lens button, IP68 dust and water resistant, MIL-STD 810G Military Certification, Boombox Speaker, HDR10, DTS:X 3D Surround Sound, 32-bit Hi-Fi Quad DAC Colors: New Aurora Black, New Moroccan Blue

New Aurora Black, New Moroccan Blue Battery: 3000 mAh with Quick Charge 3.0

LG G7 One Price and Availability