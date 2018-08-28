Realme 2 Pro to launch in India next month

Realme, which debuted in India as a sub-brand of OPPO (now independent), today launched the Realme 2 in India at an event held in New Delhi. Realme 2 is the second smartphone from Realme after the Realme 1 that was launched in the country back in May this year. Well, alongside launching the Realme 2 in India, the company also teased the launch of Realme 2 Pro in the country.

At the launch event of Realme 2, Madhav Sheth – CEO of Realme – teased the launch of Realme 2 Pro in India. The Realme 2 Pro will be launched in India in September. While Sheth didn’t explicitly mention September launch of Realme 2 Pro in the country, the text displayed (refer image above) during the launch pretty much makes it clear that the Realme 2 Pro will be launched in India next month.

There aren’t any details available about the Realme 2 Pro right now, however, you can very well expect it to come with hardware that’s better than the one we have on the Realme 2. The Realme 2 launched today in India comes with Snapdragon 450 SoC. It comes in two configurations – 3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage and 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage.

The Realme 2 also comes with dual cameras – 13 MP and 2 MP – at the back, along with an 8 MP single snapper on the front. The smartphone runs ColorOS 5.1 based on Android 8.1 Oreo and sports a 6.2-inch notched display that has a resolution of 1520 x 720 pixels. You can check out detailed specs of the Realme 2 down below.

Realme 2 Specifications

RMX805 Display: 6.2-inch IPS display, HD+ resolution (1520 x 720 pixels), 19:9 aspect ratio, 1200:1 contrast ratio

Yes, at the back CPU: Up to 1.8 GHz octa-core Cortex-A53 processor, Qualcomm Snapdragon 450, 14nm FinFET, 64-bit

3 GB OR 4 GB RAM, LPDDR3 Storage: 32 GB (with 3 GB RAM), OR 64 GB (with 4 GB RAM), microSD support up to 256 GB

8 MP, f/2.2 Connectivity: Micro USB, USB OTG, 3.5 mm, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS

156.2 mm x 75.6 mm x 8.2 mm Weight: 168 grams

Realme 2 Price in India and Availability