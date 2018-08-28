LG G7 Fit goes official with 6.1-inch QHD+ notched display, Snapdragon 821 SoC and 16 MP camera

South Korean tech giant LG today announced its first Android One smartphone – the LG G7 One. The G7 One is not only the first Android One smartphone from LG, but it’s also the most powerful Android One smartphone right now as it comes powered by Snapdragon 835 SoC. Having said that, the G7 One is not the only smartphone LG announced today. Alongside the G7 One, LG also announced the LG G7 Fit.

The LG G7 One is powered by Snapdragon 835 SoC which is last year’s flagship chip, the LG F7 Fit is powered by Snapdragon 821 which was used on flagships launched in late 2016 and early 2017. The G7 Fit comes with 4 GB of LPDDR4X RAM and it’s offered in two storage options – 32 GB and 64 GB. The LG G7 Fit runs Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box, however, unlike the G7 One, the G7 Fit isn’t an Android One smartphone, which means it doesn’t stock Android.

Photography department on the LG G7 Fit is handled by a 16 MP rear camera and an 8 MP front camera. The 16 MP rear camera comes with f/2.2 aperture, whereas, the 8 MP front camera comes with f/1.9 aperture along with 80-degree wide-angle lens. The smartphone also comes with AI CAM feature that allows users to shoot from eight different categories “for perfectly optimized shots along with three effects options for even more personalization”.

The LG G7 Fit sports a 6.1-inch FullVision Super Bright LCD display that has aspect ratio of 19.5:9, resolution of 3120 x 1440 pixels, and, brightness of 1000 nits. The G7 Fit also comes with features like IP68 water and dust resistance, MIL-STD 810G military certification, Boombox Speaker, and, 32-bit Hi-Fi Quad DAC. The smartphone is offered in two colors – New Aurora Black and New Platinum Gray – and, it ships with a 3000 mAh battery which draws power from a USB Type-C port.

LG G7 Fit Specifications

CPU: Snapdragon 821 octa-core processor

Snapdragon 821 octa-core processor RAM: 4 GB LPDDR4X

4 GB LPDDR4X GPU: Adreno 530

Adreno 530 Operating System: Android 8.1 Oreo

Android 8.1 Oreo Display: 6.1-inch QHD+ (3120 x 1440 pixels) 19.5:9 FullVision Super Bright LCD Display with 1000 nits brightness

6.1-inch QHD+ (3120 x 1440 pixels) 19.5:9 FullVision Super Bright LCD Display with 1000 nits brightness Rear Camera: 16 MP with f/2.2 aperture, 76-degree standard-angle lens and LED flash

16 MP with f/2.2 aperture, 76-degree standard-angle lens and LED flash Front Camera: 8 MP with f/1.9 aperture and 80-degree wide-angle lens

8 MP with f/1.9 aperture and 80-degree wide-angle lens Internal Storage: 32/64 GB UFS 2.1

32/64 GB UFS 2.1 External Storage: Expandable up to 2 Terabytes via microSD card

Expandable up to 2 Terabytes via microSD card Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2 LE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, NFC, FM Radio, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB Type-C 2.0 (3.1 compatible)

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2 LE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, NFC, FM Radio, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB Type-C 2.0 (3.1 compatible) Other: Fingerprint Scanner, Face Recognition, IP68 dust and water resistance, MIL-STD 810G Military Certification, AI CAM, Google Lens, Boombox Speaker, HDR10, DTS:X 3D Surround Sound, 32-bit Hi-Fi Quad DAC

Fingerprint Scanner, Face Recognition, IP68 dust and water resistance, MIL-STD 810G Military Certification, AI CAM, Google Lens, Boombox Speaker, HDR10, DTS:X 3D Surround Sound, 32-bit Hi-Fi Quad DAC Colors: New Aurora Black, New Platinum Gray

New Aurora Black, New Platinum Gray Battery: 3000 mAh with Quick Charge 3.0

LG G7 Fit Price and Availability