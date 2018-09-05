Xiaomi has launched three new smartphones today, Redmi 6A, Redmi 6, and Redmi 6 Pro. The Redmi 6 is an entry-level Android smartphone lies between the Redmi 6A and Redmi 6 Pro. When compared to the predecessor Redmi 5 which was launched in March this year, there are minor upgrades in the phone. Here’s the specs comparison between Redmi 6 and Redmi 5.

Xiaomi Redmi 6 vs Xiaomi Redmi 5 – Specs Comparison

Specifications Xiaomi Redmi 6 Xiaomi Redmi 5 Launch 5th September 2018 (India) 14th March 2018 (India) Price Rs 10,999 (3 GB RAM and 32 GB Storage)

Rs 12,999 (4 GB RAM and 64 GB Storage) Rs 7,999 (2 GB RAM and 16 GB Storage)

Rs 8,999 (3 GB RAM and 32 GB Storage)

Rs 10,999 (4 GB RAM and 64 GB Storage) Display 5.45-inch IPS LCD Display, HD+ Resolution (1440 x 720 pixels), 18:9 aspect ratio, 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla Glass 5.7-inch IPS LCD Display, HD+ Resolution (1440 x 720 pixels), 18:9 aspect ratio, 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla Glass Operating System MIUI 9.6 based on Android 8.1 Oreo (upgradeable to MIUI 10) MIUI 9.2 based on Android 7.1.2 Nougat Fingerprint Scanner Yes, at the back Yes, at the back CPU Up to 2.0 GHz octa-core Cortex-A53 processor, MediaTek Helio P22 SoC, 12nm FinFET Up to 1.8 GHz octa-core Cortex-A53 processor, Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 SoC, 14nm FinFET GPU PowerVR GE8320 Adreno 506 Memory 3 GB RAM, LPDDR3 2 GB RAM or 3 GB RAM or 4 GB RAM, LPDDR3 Storage 32 GB or 64 GB internal, microSD slot (dedicated) 16 GB or 32 GB or 64 GB internal, microSD slot (SIM2) Main Camera Dual cameras 12 MP + 5 MP with 1.25 μm pixel size, AI Portrait Mode, EIS and LED flash 12 MP with Smart Beauty 3.0 Mode, 1.25μm pixel size, LED flash Selfie Camera 5 MP with AI Portrait Mode and AI Beautify 4.0 5 MP, LED Selfie-light Cellular 4G LTE, 2x Nano SIM (GSM), dual VoLTE-enabled 4G LTE network, 2x nano SIM (GSM) Battery 3,000 mAh 3,300 mAh

New 12nm CPU

The major difference between the two phones is the new 12nm CPU by MediaTek. The Redmi 6 consists of a MediaTek Helio P22 octa-core SoC clocked at 2.0 GHz. On the flipside, the Redmi 5 offers rather a Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 octa-core SoC which is somewhat inferior to the Helio P22.

For the rest of the specs, the Redmi 6 comes in two variants – 3 GB LPDDR3 RAM and 32 GB eMMC 5.1 internal storage and 4 GB LPDDR3 RAM and 64 GB eMMC 5.1 internal storage. The Redmi 5 starts from 2 GB RAM and 16 GB storage variant.

Dual Cameras

On the cameras front, the Redmi 6 emerges with a dual camera whereas the Redmi 5 has only single rear camera. Talking about the camera specs, the Redmi 6 packs dual 12 MP + 5 MP cameras with AI Portrait mode, EIS video recording and AI Beauty 4.0 with LED flash. The Redmi 5 has a 12 MP camera with LED flash.

Inferior Battery Capacity – 3,000 mAh vs 3,300 mAh

One of the key areas where the Redmi 6 is degraded is the battery, you will find a 3,000 mAh battery which is slightly less as compared to the 3,300 mAh battery on Redmi 5. It is not new to us, the Redmi 5 predecessor i.e. Redmi 4 came with a 4,000 mAh battery. The battery has been reduced to 3,000 mAh, 1,000 mAh less as compared to its 2-generation old Redmi 4.

Dual VoLTE

While both of them support 4G LTE network and dual SIM cards, the Redmi 6 supports two 4G SIM cards at a time meaning it has dual VoLTE support.

MIUI 10 and Android Oreo

The MIUI 10 comes with a number of features and the Redmi 6 is upgradeable to the latest MIUI 10. Currently, it runs on MIUI 9.6 based on Android 8.1 Oreo while the Redmi 5 runs on Android 7.1 Nougat layered with MIUI 9.

Conclusion

When we compare the pricing of both the phones, the Redmi 6 is not a huge upgrade by the specs on paper. The Redmi 6 starts at Rs 7,999 for its 3 GB RAM and 32 GB storage variant, the same as the Redmi 5.

Even though the 12nm Helio P22 is faster in terms of performance, it can’t match the Snapdragon 625 found on the Rs 9,999 Redmi Note 5. Unless you want the dual VoLTE, dual cameras, and the MIUI 10 upgrade, you might want to stay with your Redmi 5.