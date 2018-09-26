LG V40 ThinQ press render leaks online with triple rear cameras ahead of October 3 launch

South Korean tech giant LG is all set to launch the V40 ThinQ next month on October 3. While LG hasn’t shared any details yet about the V40 ThinQ, thanks to the information leaked online, we already know what this smartphone looks like and what kind of hardware it would come packed with. Late last month, CAD-based renders of the V40 ThinQ leaked online that showed us what the smartphone looks like. And now, we are looking at a press render of the V40 ThinQ that corroborates its design that we have already seen.

Press render of the LG V40 ThinQ (pictured above) has been leaked by popular and reliable leakster Evan Blass on Twitter. Apart from sharing the render, Blass didn’t reveal any details about the phone, but, he did say that this is the AT&T variant.

The render shows us that the smartphone has a bezel-less design. At first glance, one might think the phone doesn’t have a notch, but it does. In fact, the notch houses two front cameras in addition to the earpiece.

Round the back, the V40 ThinQ rocks a triple camera setup. These triple cameras are placed in the center in horizontal orientation with the LED placed to their right, and the fingerprint scanner placed below. One of these three cameras will be a regular camera, one will be a telephoto camera, and one will be a wide-angle camera. So yes, the V40 ThinQ will come with a total of five cameras – two on the front and three at the back.

Under the hood, the LG V40 ThinQ is said to come with Snapdragon 845 SoC which will be mated to 6 GB RAM. The smartphone will flaunt a 6.4-inch QHD+ P-OLED display, and, it will come packed with a 3300 mAh battery. The V40 ThinQ will also come with a dedicated button for Google Assistant that will be located on the left side below the volume rocker.

You can check out all the leaked specs of V40 ThinQ down below.

LG V40 ThinQ Specifications [Expected]

CPU: Snapdragon 845 octa-core processor

RAM: 6 GB

6 GB GPU: Adreno 630

Operating System: Android Oreo or Android Pie

Display: 6.4-inch QHD+ 19.5:9 P-OLED display

6.4-inch QHD+ 19.5:9 P-OLED display Rear Camera: 12 MP (f/1.5 aperture, 1.4µm pixel size) + 16 MP (f/1.9 aperture, 1.0µm pixel size) + 12 MP (f/2.4 aperture, 1.0µm pixel size) with telephoto lens, wide-angle lens, Smart CAM and LED flash

Front Camera: 8 MP + 5 MP

8 MP + 5 MP Internal Storage: 64/128 GB

Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, NFC, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB Type-C

Other: Fingerprint Scanner, IP68 dust and water resistance, Quad DAC, Boombox Stereo Speaker

Fingerprint Scanner, IP68 dust and water resistance, Quad DAC, Boombox Stereo Speaker Battery: 3300 mAh

There’s not much we have to wait now to know the pricing and availability details of the V40 ThinQ as the launch event is just a week away.