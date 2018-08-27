LG V40 renders leak online, show-off triple rear cameras and a notched display

South Korean tech giant LG has launched a total of three “flagship” smartphones this year – the LG V30S ThinQ, LG G7 ThinQ, and, the LG V35 ThinQ. And now, the company seems to be inching closer to launch its fourth flagship for 2018 – dubbed LG V40 (carrying a ThinQ branding, of course). Back in late June, we came across a report which stated that the V40 will come with a total of five cameras. And last week, we got our first look at the V40. Well now, we are getting a much better look at this LG smartphone – thanks to the CAD renders that have leaked online.

These CAD renders of the LG V40 have been leaked by OnLeaks who has a very good record of leaking accurate CAD renders of unannounced smartphones. The design we are looking at through these CAD renders is in line with the press renders that we saw last week.

There aren’t a lot many details shared by OnLeaks, but, we are told that this notched display measures 6.3-inch diagonally. The phone is also 7.8 mm thin, but, if you consider the camera bump at the back, then we are looking at a thickness of 8.2 mm.

The LG V40 has a notched display and small bezels. The notch houses two cameras along with the earpiece. Moving on to the back, you have triple cameras with LED flash to their right. Below the cameras is the fingerprint scanner and the V40 ThinQ moniker. The renders show that the V40 will come with a glass back, however, the frames will be made out of metal.

At the top of the phone is the secondary microphone, whereas, the bottom of the phone is home to a USB Type-C port that’s flanked by a 3.5 mm headphone jack, primary microphone and a speaker. To the left side of the phone is the volume rocker and a dedicated button for Google Assistant, and, on the right is the power button and SIM card slot.

With that being said, a report from June suggested that users will be able to hide the notch on the V40, just like they can on the G7 ThinQ. Moreover, the triple camera setup at the back will consist of one standard wide-angle lens, one ultra-wide angle lens, and, the third one might have a telephoto lens or will probably be used for capturing depth information.

As far as the dual front cameras are concerned, one of them will be used for capturing photos and recording videos, and, the other will be used for face recognition that will let users unlock the smartphone using their face.

Having said that, as the V40 is a flagship, it’s needless to say that it will come with Snapdragon 845 SoC under the hood, with at least one variant having 6 GB of RAM. The smartphone is also said to feature Quad-DAC for a better audio experience.

There’s no word from LG regarding the V40, but, we can expect it to go official at IFA 2018 that kicks-off on August 31 in Berlin, Germany.

Source 1, 2