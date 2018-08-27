Samsung Galaxy A8 Star goes on sale in India, here are the pricing and offer details

Last week, South Korean tech giant Samsung launched two new smartphones in India – the Galaxy Note9 and the Galaxy A8 Star. The Galaxy Note9 is already available for purchase in India, and starting today, the Galaxy A8 Star goes on sale too.

The Samsung Galaxy A8 Star is a mid-range smartphone. It is priced at ₹34,990 and is available for purchase exclusively through Amazon India. The Galaxy A8 Star will also be available for purchase through retail stores across the country from September 5.

The Galaxy A8 Star is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 660 SoC which is mated to 6 GB RAM. It sports a 6.3-inch Super AMOLED Infinity Display that has aspect ratio of 18.5:9 and a resolution of 2220 x 1080 pixels. The front of the phone is covered with 2.5D glass whereas the back is covered with 3D glass. The frames of the phones are made out of metal.

The Galaxy A8 Star boots up to Android 8.0 Oreo and has 64 GB of internal storage. For photography, there’s a dual camera setup at the back which is a combination of one 16 MP and 24 MP camera – both of which have f/1.7 aperture. At the front, you have a single 24 MP snapper for selfies and video calls.

The Galaxy A8 Star is offered in two colors – Midnight Black and Ivory White – and, it ships with a 3700 mAh battery with support for 15W Fast Charging.

Samsung Galaxy A8 Star Specifications

CPU: 2.2 GHz Snapdragon 660 octa-core processor

2.2 GHz Snapdragon 660 octa-core processor RAM: 6 GB

6 GB GPU: Adreno 512

Adreno 512 Operating System: Android 8.0 Oreo

Android 8.0 Oreo Display: 6.3-inch Full-HD+ (2220 x 1080 pixels) 18.5:9 Super AMOLED Infinity Display with 2.5D curved glass

6.3-inch Full-HD+ (2220 x 1080 pixels) 18.5:9 Super AMOLED Infinity Display with 2.5D curved glass Rear Camera: 16 MP (f/1.7, PDAF) + 24 MP (f/1.7) Dual Intellicam with LED flash

16 MP (f/1.7, PDAF) + 24 MP (f/1.7) Dual Intellicam with LED flash Front Camera: 24 MP with f/2.0 aperture, Smart Beauty, Pro Lighting and AR Stickers

24 MP with f/2.0 aperture, Smart Beauty, Pro Lighting and AR Stickers Internal Storage: 64 GB

64 GB External Storage: Expandable up to 400 GB via microSD card

Expandable up to 400 GB via microSD card SIM: Dual Hybrid Slot

Dual Hybrid Slot Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, NFC, USB Type-C

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, NFC, USB Type-C Other: Fingerprint Scanner, Face Unlock, Bixby, Dual Messenger, Samsung Pay

Fingerprint Scanner, Face Unlock, Bixby, Dual Messenger, Samsung Pay Colors: Midnight Black, Ivory White

Midnight Black, Ivory White Battery: 3700 mAh with 15W Fast Charging

Samsung Galaxy A8 Star Price in India and Availability

Price: ₹34,990

₹34,990 Availability: Available exclusively on Amazon India starting today. Will also be available through retail stores across the country from September 5.

Samsung Galaxy A8 Star Offers

One-time free screen repair if purchased between August 27, 2018 and September 5, 2018

No-cost EMI

5% instant discount if purchased on EMIs using HDFC Bank Credit Card

Well, instead of buying the Samsung Galaxy A8 Star, we would rather suggest buying the ASUS ZenFone 5Z or the OnePlus 6. If you can wait for a couple more days, then the recently launched POCO F1 is also a very good option. The POCO F1 goes on sale in India on August 29.