BlackBerry schedules an event on August 30, likely to launch KEY2 LE

BlackBerry launched the KEYOne back in February last year, and, back in June this year, BlackBerry launched KEY2 as a successor to the KEYOne. And now, BlackBerry is very likely to launch KEY2 LE later this week on August 30.

BlackBerry has dropped a video on Twitter teasing the launch of a new phone at IFA 2018 in Berlin, Germany. While IFA kicks-off from August 31, the launch event is scheduled a day before, on August 30. BlackBerry hasn’t revealed what smartphone it is going to launch on August 30, but, the video shows the back of the smartphone which is very much similar to the back of the KEY2 LE (pictured below).

The back of the smartphone has the same texture that we saw on the leaked image of the KEY2 LE. While BlackBerry hasn’t shared any details about the KEY2 LE, thanks to the leaked specs, we do have a fair idea of what to expect from this upcoming BlackBerry smartphone.

If the leaked specs are to be believed, then the KEY2 LE is going to be a “lite” variant of the KEY2. The KEY2 LE is powered by Snapdragon 636 which is paired with 4 GB RAM. It has a 4.5-inch display and comes with 32/64 GB of internal storage.

Like the KEY2, the KEY2 LE also features a physical QWERTY keyboard with fingerprint scanner embedded on the space bar, however, unlike the KEY2, it doesn’t support navigation because it isn’t touch-sensitive. You can check out rest of the leaked specs of BlackBerry KEY2 LE down below.

BlackBerry KEY2 LE Specifications [Expected]

CPU: Snapdragon 636 octa-core processor

GPU: Adreno 509

Display: 4.5-inch IPS lCD display with 1620 x 1080 pixel resolution, 3:2 aspect ratio, 2.5D Curved Gorilla Glass and 433 ppi pixel density

Front Camera: 8 MP

External Storage: Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card

Connectivity: 4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0 LE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, NFC, USB OTG, FM Radio, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB Type-C 3.0

Battery: 3000 mAh

There’s no word on the pricing of the KEY2 LE, but, considering that this is a toned-down version of the KEY2, we can very well expect it to be priced lesser than the KEY2, which carries a price tag of $649 (₹42,990 in India).