Honor rumored to launch a new smartphone in India with AI-powered dual cameras and a price tag of below ₹10,000

Earlier this month, Huawei sub-brand Honor launched the Honor Play in India at a starting price of ₹19,999. And now, the company is said to launch a new smartphone in India that will be priced below ₹10,000.

According to a report by 91Mobiles, Honor is going to launch a new smartphone in India that will be priced below ₹10,000 and will come with AI-powered dual rear cameras. The smartphone will also come with a notched display. There aren’t much details available right now about this soon-to-be-launched Honor smartphone, but, once launched in India, it could replace the Honor 7A and Honor 7C that were launched in India back in May this year.

The Honor 7A is priced at ₹8999 and comes with Snapdragon 430 SoC that’s paired with 3 GB RAM. The smartphone runs Android Oreo-based EMUI 8.0 out-of-the-box and sports a 5.7-inch 18:9 display that has resolution of 1440 x 720 pixels. For photography, the Honor 7A comes with dual cameras – 13 MP and 2 MP – at the back, along with an 8 MP camera on the front. The 7A has 32 GB of internal storage, and, it ships with a 3000 mAh battery that draws power from a micro USB port.

The Honor 7C, on the other hand, is powered by Snapdragon 450 SoC which is coupled with 3 or 4 GB RAM. The 3 GB RAM variant comes with 32 GB of internal storage whereas the 4 GB RAM variant comes with 64 GB of internal storage. The 3 GB RAM variant is priced at ₹9999 whereas the 4 GB RAM variant sets you back by ₹11,999.

Unlike the Honor 7A that sports a 5.7-inch display, the Honor 7C sports a 5.9-inch display, albeit with a same resolution. Apart from this, everything else on the Honor 7A remains the same as that of the Honor 7C.

We expect to hear more about this sub-₹10,000 Honor smartphone in the coming days.