Google’s third-gen Pixel smartphones – the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL – are expected to launch on October 4. While this expected launch is still more than a month away, we have already come across two videos this month that gave us a good look at the Google Pixel 3 XL while also revealing some of its details. Well now, we are treated to one more video of the Google Pixel 3 XL, and no, this isn’t similar to the ones we saw previously. We are actually looking at a professional unboxing video of Google Pixel 3 XL that has been uploaded on YouTube.

This Google Pixel 3 XL unboxing video has been uploaded by a Russian blog inDIGI on YouTube. As is the case with other unboxing videos, this video not only shows us the Google Pixel 3 XL, but also gives us a glimpse of all the in-box contents.

This video once again shows that the Google Pixel 3 XL comes with a big, ugly notch on the front that houses two cameras – one of which is most likely used for face recognition tech. Round the back, you see a two-tone glass-metal design that’s similar to the one we have seen on the first two generations of Pixel smartphones. inDIGI on its blog has mentioned that the Pixel 3 XL has a glass back with a matte finish. And yes, we are still are looking at a single rear camera.

Last year’s Pixel 2 XL came with a power button that was red in color, but this year’s Pixel 3 XL comes with a power button that’s coated with light green paint. As far as in-box contents are concerned, the Pixel 3 XL comes with a power adapter, a USB Type-C cable, a Type-C to USB adapter, a USB Type-C to 3.5 mm headphone jack adapter, and, most importantly, a pair of earphones that look very much the same as the Pixel Buds launched last year – with the only difference that these are wired.

The video also shows off the front-facing speaker on the Pixel 3 XL with Android 9.0 Pie in tow. We are attaching the video down below for you to check out.

So, what are your thoughts about the Google Pixel 3 XL?

Source | Via