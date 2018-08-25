Realme 2 specs leak ahead of August 28 India launch

Realme launched the Realme 1 in India back in May this year. And now, the company is all set to launch Realme 2 in India next week on August 28. Well, just a couple of days ahead of the launch, specifications of the Realme 2 have leaked online.

Realme has already revealed some details of the Realme 2 like a 6.2-inch notched display, dual rear cameras, a Snapdragon processor, and, a 4230 mAh battery. But, with the specs sheet of the Realme 2 that has leaked online, we now know more about this smartphone.

According to this leaked specs sheet, the Realme 2 is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 450 SoC which is paired with 3 or 4 GB RAM. The 3 GB RAM variant comes with 32 GB of internal storage, whereas, the 4 GB RAM variant comes with 64 GB storage. You also have the option to further expand the storage up to 256 GB via microSD card.

While we do already know that the Realme 2 comes with a 6.2-inch notched display, we now know that it will have aspect ratio of 19:9 and a resolution of 1520 x 720 pixels. For photography, the Realme 2 will come with 13 MP + 2 MP cameras at the back along with an 8 MP camera on the front. The smartphone will also have a fingerprint scanner which was missing from its predecessor.

On the software front, the Realme 2 will run ColorOS 5.1 that’s based on Android 8.1 Oreo. It will also come with dual SIM slots, both of which will support 4G VoLTE. Lastly, the Realme 2 will be offered in Diamond Red, Diamond Black and Diamond Blue colors, and, will ship with a 4230 mAh battery that’s been already confirmed by Realme.

Well, all things considered, we have mixed feelings for the Realme 2. The smartphone does come with some improvements, but at the same time, there are some downgrades too. Well, we are talking about the processor and screen resolution. Furthermore, apart from the 3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage and 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage model, the Realme 1 was also available in 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage model. Well, that has no mention in this leaked specs sheet, but we are hopeful that there will indeed be a 6 GB RAM variant of the Realme 2.

That being said, let us make it clear that all this information doesn’t come directly from Realme, hence, take it with a pinch of salt. However, if this information turns out to be true, then we are looking at nothing but a re-branded OPPO A5 that was launched in India recently with a price tag of ₹14,990.

Source