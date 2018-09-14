We have been hearing about the LG V40 ThinQ since late June this year. And late last month, we also came across its CAD renders that leaked online which showed us what the smartphone looks like. However, there was no word from LG about the V40 ThinQ. But now, the company has not only confirmed the phone’s existence, but has revealed its launch date too.

LG has announced that the V40 ThinQ will be unveiled at an event in New York on October 3 that will start at 5 pm local time. This will then be followed by another event on October 4 at 10 am in Seoul, South Korea. LG hasn’t shared much details about the V40 ThinQ, but, the company did share a video (attached below) that hints at the triple rear cameras on the phone. The video shows a woman being photographed at different angles which hints at the phone coming with a regular camera, a telephoto camera and a wide-angle camera.

That said, the LG V40 ThinQ is expected to come with a total of five cameras – three at the back and two on the front. The V40 ThinQ will be a flagship smartphone, and hence, it will come with Snapdragon 845 SoC under the hood which will be paired with 6 GB RAM.

If leaked specs are to be believed, then the V40 ThinQ will sport a 6.4-inch QHD+ P-OLED display having 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It will come with IP68 dust and water resistance, and will ship with a 3300 mAh battery that will keep the entire package up and running.

LG V40 ThinQ Specifications [Expected]

CPU: Snapdragon 845 octa-core processor

Snapdragon 845 octa-core processor RAM: 6 GB

6 GB GPU: Adreno 630

Adreno 630 Operating System: Android Oreo or Android Pie

Android Oreo or Android Pie Display: 6.4-inch QHD+ 19.5:9 P-OLED display

6.4-inch QHD+ 19.5:9 P-OLED display Rear Camera: 12 MP (f/1.5 aperture, 1.4µm pixel size) + 16 MP (f/1.9 aperture, 1.0µm pixel size) + 12 MP (f/2.4 aperture, 1.0µm pixel size) with telephoto lens, wide-angle lens, Smart CAM and LED flash

12 MP (f/1.5 aperture, 1.4µm pixel size) + 16 MP (f/1.9 aperture, 1.0µm pixel size) + 12 MP (f/2.4 aperture, 1.0µm pixel size) with telephoto lens, wide-angle lens, Smart CAM and LED flash Front Camera: 8 MP + 5 MP

8 MP + 5 MP Internal Storage: 64/128 GB

64/128 GB Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB Type-C

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB Type-C Other: Fingerprint Scanner, IP68 dust and water resistance, Quad DAC, Boombox Stereo Speaker

Fingerprint Scanner, IP68 dust and water resistance, Quad DAC, Boombox Stereo Speaker Battery: 3300 mAh

We are more than two weeks away from the unveiling of LG V40 ThinQ, so let’s see if we get to hear anything more about this LG flagship.

Source