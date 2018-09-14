Realme, which debuted in India as a sub-brand of OPPO (now independent) with the launch of Realme 1 in May this year, launched the Realme 2 in the country late last month. During the launch of Realme 2, the company hinted at the launch of Realme 2 Pro in September. And now, weeks later, Realme has finally revealed the launch date of Realme 2 Pro.

Realme has sent out press invites to the media for the launch event of Realme 2 Pro. The invite (shown above) says “Block your dates for 26th & 27th September 2018”. The invite doesn’t explicitly mention Realme 2 Pro, but, the red fonts in “2 surPrise you”, which read as “2 Pro”, pretty much make it clear that the company will be launching the Realme 2 Pro later this month. In fact, Realme hinted at September launch of Realme 2 Pro using a similar image (attached below) during the launch of Realme 2.

Realme has told us that the launch event will take place on September 27, but we have no information on what the company plans to do on September 26.

While we don’t have any details yet about the Realme 2 Pro, going by its name, we are expecting it to come with specs that are better than that of the Realme 2. You can check out the specifications of the Realme 2 down below.

Realme 2 Specifications

Display: 6.2-inch IPS display, HD+ resolution (1520 x 720 pixels), 19:9 aspect ratio, 1200:1 contrast ratio

Yes, at the back CPU: Up to 1.8 GHz octa-core Cortex-A53 processor, Qualcomm Snapdragon 450, 14nm FinFET, 64-bit

32 GB (with 3 GB RAM), OR 64 GB (with 4 GB RAM), microSD support up to 256 GB Main Camera: Dual cameras 13 MP + 2 MP (f/2.2 + f/2.4), Bokeh Mode, LED flash

4,230 mAh Colors: Diamond Black, Diamond Red, Diamond Blue

156.2 mm x 75.6 mm x 8.2 mm Weight: 168 grams

Realme 2 Price in India and Availability

Price of 3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage variant: ₹8990

₹8990 Price of 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant: ₹10,990

₹10,990 Availability: Available exclusively on Flipkart

We are expecting to hear more about the Realme 2 Pro in the coming days before it goes official on September 27.