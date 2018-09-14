HMD Global announced the Nokia 3.1 Android One smartphone back in late May this year, and later launched it in India in July with a price tag of ₹10,499. The Nokia 3.1 is an Android One smartphone and thus runs stock version of Android. It runs Android 8.0 Oreo out-of-the-box, and now, the company has started rolling out a software update in India that brings Android 8.1 Oreo to Nokia 3.1.

HMD Global has started rolling out the Android 8.1 Oreo update in India for the Nokia 3.1. This software update not only bumps up the Android version from 8.0 to 8.1 on Nokia 3.1, but also bumps up the Android security patch level to September 2019.

In addition to 8.1 Oreo and September security patch, the update also brings in revamped power menu, new Settings menu, improvements to system stability, and, support for Bluetooth battery percentage. This update carries V2.56B as version number, and weighs more than 1 GB in size. Well, 1125.7 MB to precise, which is more than 1.1 GB.

The update is rolling out over-the-air, and should reach all Nokia 3.1 units in India with a week or two. However, if you can’t wait, you can check for the update manually by heading over to the Settings > System > System update menu.

Now that HMD Global has started rolling out the Android 8.1 Oreo update for Nokia 3.1 in India, it should start rolling out in other regions soon. Being an Android One smartphone, the Nokia 3.1 will be updated with Android 9.0 Pie, but that’s going to take a while.

Have you received the Android 8.1 Oreo update on your Nokia 3.1?

Source | Via