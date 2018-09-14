Samsung launching a new device on October 11; Could be a smartphone with four rear cameras

South Korean tech giant Samsung announced its Galaxy Note9 flagship last month, and now, the company has scheduled an event next month where it’s going to launch a new Galaxy device.

Samsung has scheduled an event next month on October 11 to announce its “newest Galaxy device”. Samsung hasn’t mentioned what exactly it’s going to announce on October 11, but, it has shared an invite (shown above) that says “4x fun”. Furthermore, the invite also has “A Galaxy Event” written on it which means Samsung could either announce a new smartphone, or a new tablet.

There have been rumors doing rounds on the Internet which say that Samsung is going to launch a four-camera smartphone soon. Well, we might see that four-camera smartphone at this October 11 event. And no, four camera doesn’t mean two cameras on the front and two at the back. This smartphone is said to boast a total of four cameras at the back. And if Samsung does announce a smartphone with four rear cameras on October 11, then this smartphone will be the first to come with four cameras at the back.

Samsung will do live streaming of this October 11 event, so those interested can head over to www.samsung.com/galaxy to watch the event live on the said date.

Do you think Samsung will actually announce a new smartphone with four rear cameras on October 11? Or will it be something different?

