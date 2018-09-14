Xiaomi Mi A2 goes on open sale in India

Chinese smartphone brand Xiaomi launched the Xiaomi Mi A2 Android One smartphone in India earlier last month. And a week later, the Mi A2 went on sale in the country. However, the Mi A2 was sold through flash sale in the country, but now, Xiaomi has announced that Mi A2 is available for purchase through open sale in India.

Mi Fans! It's easy to #UpgradeToA2 now. Mi A2 is on open sale on @amazonIN and https://t.co/D3b3Qt4Ujl. Capture #PicturePerfectPhotos in any lighting conditions with the 12MP + 20MP AI dual camera and 20MP AI selfie camera on Mi A2. pic.twitter.com/mRUBkzbKPH — Mi India (@XiaomiIndia) September 14, 2018

Xiaomi has announced that the Mi A2 is now available for purchase through open sale on Amazon India and Mi.com, which means you can buy the smartphone at any time you want by heading over to either Amazon India or Mi.com. You no longer have to wait for weekly flash sale to buy the Mi A2.

The Xiaomi Mi A2 comes in three configurations – 4 GB RAM + 32 GB storage, 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage and 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage. Xiaomi didn’t launch the 32 GB storage variant in India, and there’s no word on when the 128 GB variant will be available for purchase in the country. Hence, you only have the option to buy the 64 GB storage variant if you live in India. But, on the upside, the Mi A2 comes with Quick Charge 4+ which is exclusive to the Indian markets, with other regions having to make do with Quick Charge 3.0. That said, you will have to buy the Quick Charge 3.0/4+ adapter separately if you want faster charging speeds as the adapter bundled along with the box has a rating of 5V/2A (10W).

Xiaomi Mi A2 Specifications

CPU: 2.2 GHz Snapdragon 660 octa-core processor

2.2 GHz Snapdragon 660 octa-core processor RAM: 4/6 GB LPDDR4X

4/6 GB LPDDR4X GPU: Adreno 512

Adreno 512 Operating System: Android 8.1 Oreo (upgradeable to Android 9.0 Pie)

Android 8.1 Oreo (upgradeable to Android 9.0 Pie) Display: 5.99-inch Full-HD+ (2160 x 1080 pixels) LCD display with 18:9 aspect ratio, 1500:1 contrast ratio, 403 ppi pixel density and 2.5D Curved Gorilla Glass 5

5.99-inch Full-HD+ (2160 x 1080 pixels) LCD display with 18:9 aspect ratio, 1500:1 contrast ratio, 403 ppi pixel density and 2.5D Curved Gorilla Glass 5 Rear Camera: 12 MP Sony IMX486 (f/1.75 aperture, 1.25 μm large pixels, PDAF) + 20 MP Sony IMX376 (f/1.75 aperture, 2.0 μm large pixels, PDAF, 4-in-1 pixel binning) with AI Portrait Mode, AI Beautify 4.0, Group Selfie, Auto-HDR, EIS for video recording, 4K/1080p/720p/480p video recording at 30fps, 1080p video recording at 60 fps, Slow Motion video recording (720p at 120 fps) and dual-tone LED flash

12 MP Sony IMX486 (f/1.75 aperture, 1.25 μm large pixels, PDAF) + 20 MP Sony IMX376 (f/1.75 aperture, 2.0 μm large pixels, PDAF, 4-in-1 pixel binning) with AI Portrait Mode, AI Beautify 4.0, Group Selfie, Auto-HDR, EIS for video recording, 4K/1080p/720p/480p video recording at 30fps, 1080p video recording at 60 fps, Slow Motion video recording (720p at 120 fps) and dual-tone LED flash Front Camera: 20 MP Sony IMX376 with f/2.2 aperture, 2.0 μm large pixels, Auto-HDR, AI Portrait Mode, AI Beautify 4.0, Group Selfie and Flash

20 MP Sony IMX376 with f/2.2 aperture, 2.0 μm large pixels, Auto-HDR, AI Portrait Mode, AI Beautify 4.0, Group Selfie and Flash Internal Storage: 64 GB (with 4 GB RAM), 128 GB (with 6 GB RAM)

64 GB (with 4 GB RAM), 128 GB (with 6 GB RAM) SIM: Dual Nano Dual 4G

Dual Nano Dual 4G Connectivity: Dual 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, USB Type-C (no 3.5 mm headphone jack)

Dual 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, USB Type-C (no 3.5 mm headphone jack) Other: Fingerprint Scanner, IR Blaster, Google Lens, Unlimited High-Quality Google Photos Storage

Fingerprint Scanner, IR Blaster, Google Lens, Unlimited High-Quality Google Photos Storage Colors: Black, Gold, Rose Gold, Lake Blue

Black, Gold, Rose Gold, Lake Blue Battery: 3010 mAh with Quick Charge 4+ (exclusively in India)

Xiaomi Mi A2 Price in India and Availability

Price of 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant: ₹16,999

₹16,999 Availability: Available online exclusively on Amazon India and Mi.com

Xiaomi Mi A2 Offers

No-cost EMI

Cashback of ₹2200 from Reliance Jio as well as additional data of up to 4.5 Terabytes

You can check out our Xiaomi Mi A2 review if you are planning to buy one.