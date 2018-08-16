Last month, at an event in Spain, Chinese smartphone brand Xiaomi announced two new smartphones – the Mi A2 and the Mi A2 Lite. Both of these are Android One smartphones. While the Mi A2 Lite didn’t come to India, the Mi A2 was launched in the country last week, and it finally goes on sale in India today.

The Xiaomi Mi A2 will be available for purchase in India today starting 12 pm. It will be available online exclusively on Amazon India as well as Mi.com through flash sale. The Mi A2 comes in a total of three different configurations – 4 GB RAM + 32 GB storage, 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage, and, 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage. However, in India, Xiaomi launched the 64 and 128 GB storage variants only, skipping the 32 GB storage variant altogether. Furthermore, only the 64 GB storage variant is currently available in the country which is priced at ₹16,999. Xiaomi didn’t reveal pricing and availability details of the 128 GB storage variant.

The Mi A2 is an Android One smartphone, hence, it runs stock version of Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box. Moreover, Xiaomi has also promised to update the Mi A2 with Android 9.0 Pie, but there isn’t any exact timeline available for the roll-out yet.

Speaking about the innards, the Mi A2 comes with Snapdragon 660 SoC that’s backed by Adreno 512 GPU. The smartphone sports a 5.99-inch Full-HD+ display with Gorilla Glass 5, and, boasts dual cameras (12 MP + 20 MP) at the back along with a single 20 MP snapper on the front. The Mi A2 comes in three colors, and, ships with a 3010 mAh battery with Quick Charge 4+ support that’s exclusive to the Indian market.

Xiaomi Mi A2 Specifications

CPU: 2.2 GHz Snapdragon 660 octa-core processor

2.2 GHz Snapdragon 660 octa-core processor RAM: 4/6 GB LPDDR4X

4/6 GB LPDDR4X GPU: Adreno 512

Adreno 512 Operating System: Android 8.1 Oreo (upgradeable to Android 9.0 Pie)

Android 8.1 Oreo (upgradeable to Android 9.0 Pie) Display: 5.99-inch Full-HD+ (2160 x 1080 pixels) LCD display with 18:9 aspect ratio and 2.5D Curved Gorilla Glass 5

5.99-inch Full-HD+ (2160 x 1080 pixels) LCD display with 18:9 aspect ratio and 2.5D Curved Gorilla Glass 5 Rear Camera: 12 MP Sony IMX486 (f/1.75 aperture, 1.25 μm large pixels) + 20 MP Sony IMX376 (telephoto lens with f/1.75 aperture, 2.0 μm large pixels) with AI Portrait Mode, 2x lossless zoom, AI Scene Recognition (up to 206), AI Object Recognition, AI Real-Time Language Translation, AI Currency Conversion, 4K video at 30fps, Auto-HDR, EIS and dual-tone LED flash

12 MP Sony IMX486 (f/1.75 aperture, 1.25 μm large pixels) + 20 MP Sony IMX376 (telephoto lens with f/1.75 aperture, 2.0 μm large pixels) with AI Portrait Mode, 2x lossless zoom, AI Scene Recognition (up to 206), AI Object Recognition, AI Real-Time Language Translation, AI Currency Conversion, 4K video at 30fps, Auto-HDR, EIS and dual-tone LED flash Front Camera: 20 MP Sony IMX376 with 2.0 μm large pixels, Auto-HDR, AI Portrait Mode, AI Scene Recognition, AI Smart Beauty 4.0 and Soft Selfie Light

20 MP Sony IMX376 with 2.0 μm large pixels, Auto-HDR, AI Portrait Mode, AI Scene Recognition, AI Smart Beauty 4.0 and Soft Selfie Light Internal Storage: 64 GB (with 4 GB RAM), 128 GB (with 6 GB RAM)

64 GB (with 4 GB RAM), 128 GB (with 6 GB RAM) External Storage: Storage not expandable due to lack of microSD card slot

Storage not expandable due to lack of microSD card slot SIM: Dual Nano

Dual Nano Connectivity: Dual 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, USB Type-C (no 3.5 mm headphone jack)

Dual 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, USB Type-C (no 3.5 mm headphone jack) Other: Fingerprint Scanner, IR Blaster AI Face Unlock, Google Lens, Unlimited High-Quality Google Photos Storage

Fingerprint Scanner, IR Blaster AI Face Unlock, Google Lens, Unlimited High-Quality Google Photos Storage Colors: Black, Gold, Rose Gold, Lake Blue

Black, Gold, Rose Gold, Lake Blue Battery: 3010 mAh with Quick Charge 4+ (exclusively in India)

Xiaomi Mi A2 Price in India and Availability

Price of 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant: ₹16,999

₹16,999 Availability: Available exclusively on Amazon India and Mi.com at 12 pm today through flash sale

Xiaomi Mi A2 Offers

No-cost EMI

Cashback of ₹2200 from Reliance Jio as well as additional data of up to 4.5 Terabytes

We will be publishing our Xiaomi Mi A2 review soon, but in the meantime, you can check out these camera samples of Mi A2.