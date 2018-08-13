Xiaomi Mi A2 Camera Samples – Portrait Mode, HDR, Night Shots, and more

Xiaomi launched the Mi A2 in India featuring dual cameras at the back. Last year’s Mi A1 camera was surprising, the portraits turn out to be amazing, and now we have the Mi A2 with its upgraded cameras. We took some shots initially with its cameras to see how it performs. Take a look at the shots we shared.

Xiaomi Mi A2 Camera Specifications

Yes Features: AI Portrait Mode, AI Scene Recognition (up to 206), AI Smart Beauty 4.0, AI Object, Auto-HDR, Recognition, AI Real-Time Language Translation, AI Currency Conversion, Manual, Panorama, Short Video, Square, Timer, Tilt-shift, Straighten, Group selfie, HTT, Burst Mode, Color Filters

About the cameras on the phone, Xiaomi has put two cameras on the rear side one of 20 MP (Sony IMX376) telephoto lens and another of 12 MP (Sony IMX486) main camera both come with f/1.75 aperture. The 12 MP camera uses 1.25 μm pixels while the 20 MP camera uses 2.0 μm pixels.

The 20 MP telephoto lens offers 2x lossless zoom as well as the AI perks in the camera. It features AI Scene Recognition, AI Portrait Mode, AI Beauty Mode and a few more features from the Xiaomi. The camera also supports Google Lens directly from the camera interface.

On the front side, there is a 20 MP camera which is supposed to be the same 20 MP selfie camera the Redmi Note 5 Pro comes with. It uses the same Sony IMX376 sensor found in one of the rear cameras. Also added is a soft LED flash for low light seflies.

There isn’t any notable change in the camera interface, now it supports AI that detects scenes automatically. There is a minor shutter lag but as compared to the Mi A1, it’s a lot less.

The portraits are similar to its predecessor, the edge detection is great, the blur effect is sufficient, however, the depth cannot be changed later like you see on Honor and Vivo dual camera phones.

The daylight shots appear great, the colors and details are good. For a midrange phone, the quality of the camera is fair. If you are shooting portraits, the Mi A2 sounds decent in its class.

For low lights, the Mi A2 manages to take some nice shots (if not the best) in the low light, thanks to the f/1.75 aperture. The camera performance is slightly above the Redmi Note 5 Pro, but, selfies seem to be identical to it.

Here are the shots we took from the Xiaomi Mi A2 below.

Xiaomi Mi A2 Camera Samples