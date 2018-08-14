OxygenOS Open Beta updates 16 and 14 released for OnePlus 5 and 5T

Earlier this month, Chinese smartphone brand OnePlus released OxygenOS Open Beta updates 15 and 13 for OnePlus 5 and 5T respectively. These updates brought along July security patch as well as a new Feedback Tool for both the devices. Well now, the company has released OxygenOS Open Beta updates 16 and 14.

OnePlus has released OxygenOS Open Beta updates 16 and 14 for OnePlus 5 and 5T respectively. Unlike the previous update, these updates don’t bring along any new feature to either of these smartphones. Instead, they just come with the usual fixes and optimizations.

Here’s the entire changelog of OxygenOS Open Beta update 16 and 14 for OnePlus 5 and 5T:

Calendar – Fixed calendar widget compatibility issue in shelf

Calendar – Fixed issue with keyboard not popping up when creating a new schedule

OnePlus Switch – Optimized application and data classification list

As always, these updates are only rolling out to those units that are already flashed with a previous beta build. Those who are on the official build won’t get these Open Beta updates. However, if you want to get your hands on these beta updates, you can head over to the Source link below for more information. But, do note that beta builds often contain bugs and aren’t as stable as official builds, hence, proceed by keeping that in mind.

Source