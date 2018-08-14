Airtel offering ₹51 Amazon Pay Gift Card to its customers, here’s how to get yours

Indian telecom operator Airtel – like some other telecom operators – keeps coming up with new plans and revises existing ones with more benefits to retain existing customers and attract new ones. But now today, Airtel hasn’t announced any new plan or has revised existing one, instead, the telco has announced that it’s offering an Amazon Pay Gift Card for free to its customers.

Airtel has announced that it has partnered with Amazon Pay and is offering an Amazon Pay Gift Card worth ₹51 to its customers – both prepaid and postpaid. This gift card is offered by the telco to its customers as a part of its 23rd anniversary celebration. However, not all prepaid and postpaid customers of Airtel are getting this gift card. It’s offered only to those prepaid customers who have done a recharge of a bundled pack worth ₹100 or higher, and to postpaid customers who are subscribed to any of Airtel’s Infinity Plan.

How to get this ₹51 Amazon Pay Gift Card?

If you are a prepaid customer, do a recharge of a bundled pack worth ₹100 or higher. If you are a postpaid customer, subscribe to any of Airtel’s Infinity Plan. If you have done this already, you can skip this step.

Download the MyAirtel app on your smartphone (Android users click here to download, iOS users click here to download)

Once you open the MyAirtel app, you will see the “Airtel Thanks” banner. Tap on it.

Once you tap on this “Airtel Thanks” banner , you will be taken to the Airtel Thanks section in the MyAirtel app where you will see the list of all the offers that are available for you. The Amazon Pay Gift Card will be at the top. Tap on the “Claim Now” button to claim this offer.

You will then be shown the 15-digit Voucher Code. Tap on the "Copy" button and then sign in to your Amazon account, either through website or app.

Once you are logged in to Amazon, go to "Your Account" > "Add Gift Card to your balance" > Paste the 15-digit Voucher Code > Click on "Add Now" and voila, this amount of ₹51 will be added to your Amazon Pay balance.

You can use this Amazon Pay balance for shopping, bill payments or mobile recharges across Amazon India’s catalog. However, do make sure that you redeem this gift card on Amazon before October 31, 2018, and, spend that amount within one year of redemption.

Commenting on the partnership with Amazon Pay, Vani Venkatesh, Chief Marketing Officer – Bharti Airtel, said, “Our heartfelt thanks to our customers for partnering with us in this 23 year journey to make us India’s leading smartphone network. We are delighted to partner with Amazon Pay in this celebration with our customers. Online shopping is very popular among customers with smartphones. With great data experience on India’s fastest network, our customers can now enjoy added value of recharges and bill payments along with shopping on a wide range of offerings/deals from Amazon.”

Are you an Airtel customer? Did you get this Amazon Pay Gift Card worth ₹51?