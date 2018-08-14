Xiaomi

Xiaomi Mi Pad 4 Plus announced with larger screen, bigger battery and more storage

By Sagar Bakre
Back in late June, Chinese smartphone brand Xiaomi launched the Mi Pad 4 – successor to the Mi Pad 3 that was launched last year in April. Well now, Xiaomi has launched the Xiaomi Mi Pad 4 Plus which comes with beefed up specifications.

xiaomi-mi-pad-4-plus-1

The Xiaomi Mi Pad 4 Plus has design and build that’s exactly the same as the Mi Pad 4, except that the Mi Pad 4 Plus comes with a fingerprint scanner below the display which is not present on the Mi Pad 4. The underlying hardware is also almost the same, but, there are some differences. The Mi Pad 4 Plus, as the name suggests, comes with slightly better specifications than the Mi Pad 4.

xiaomi-mi-pad-4-plus-2

While the Mi Pad 4 sports an 8-inch display, the Mi Pad 4 Plus boasts a larger 10.1-inch display. However, the aspect ratio and resolution remain the same. Furthermore, the battery on the Mi Pad 4 Plus is also significantly larger than the one on Mi Pad 4. The Mi Pad 4 ships with a 6000 mAh battery, whereas, the Mi Pad 4 Plus comes packed with a 8620 mAh battery. Having said that, the Mi Pad 4 Plus, like the Mi Pad 4, ships with a 10W (5V/2A) charger. Well, we would have liked to see Xiaomi include a charger with higher rating with the Mi Pad 4 Plus so that its 8620 mAh battery could charge faster.

With that being said, another difference between the Mi Pad 4 and the Mi Pad 4 Plus is the internal storage and RAM. The Mi Pad 4 comes in two configurations – 3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage and 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage – whereas, the Mi Pad 4 Plus comes in 64 GB and 128 GB storage options – both of which have 4 GB of RAM.

Well, apart from these differences, everything else remains the same on the Mi Pad 4 and the Mi Pad 4 Plus. You can check out full specs of the Xiaomi Mi Pad 4 Plus down below along with its pricing and availability details.

Xiaomi Mi Pad 4 Plus Specifications

  • CPU: 2.2 GHz Snapdragon 660 octa-core processor
  • RAM: 4 GB LPDDR4X
  • GPU: Adreno 512
  • Operating System: MIUI 9 based on Android 8.1 Oreo
  • Display: 10.1-inch Full-HD (1920 x 1200 pixels) 16:10 display with 1000:1 contrast ratio and 224 ppi pixel density
  • Rear Camera: 13 MP with f/2.0 aperture
  • Front Camera: 5 MP with with f/2.0 aperture
  • Internal Storage: 64/128 GB
  • SIM: Single Nano
  • Connectivity: 4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, 2×2 Wi-Fi MIMO, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB Type-C
  • Other: Fingerprint Scanner, AI Face Unlock
  • Colors: Gold, Black
  • Battery: 8620 mAh

Xiaomi Mi Pad 4 Plus Price and Availability

  • Price of 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage: ¥1899 (around $276/₹19,290)
  • Price of 4 GB RAM + 128 GB storage: ¥2099 (around $305/₹21,320)
  • Availability: Goes on sale in China from August 16. No word on availability in other markets

