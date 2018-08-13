Xiaomi Mi A2 Hands-on [Images]

Xiaomi’s second generation Android One Mi A2 has been launched in India featuring Snapdragon 660, dual cameras, stock Android, and a metallic unibody. Xiaomi Mi A2 is the successor to the last year’s Mi A1. The Mi A2 has been upgraded in a few areas like design, cameras, and processor. Here are our hands-on with Xiaomi Mi A2.

Xiaomi Mi A2 Specifications

Display: 5.99-inch IPS display, Full HD+ resolution (2160 x 1080 pixels), 18:9 aspect ratio, 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla Glass 5

5.99-inch IPS display, Full HD+ resolution (2160 x 1080 pixels), 18:9 aspect ratio, 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Software: Android 8.1 Oreo (upgradeable to Android 9.0 Pie)

Android 8.1 Oreo (upgradeable to Android 9.0 Pie) Fingerprint Scanner: Yes, at the back

Yes, at the back Face Unlock: Yes

Yes CPU: Up to 2.2 GHz octa-core Cortex-A53 + Cortex-A73 processor, Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC, 14 nm, 64-bit

Up to 2.2 GHz octa-core Cortex-A53 + Cortex-A73 processor, Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC, 14 nm, 64-bit GPU: Adreno 512

Adreno 512 Memory: 4 GB RAM OR 6 GB RAM, LPDDR4X

4 GB RAM OR 6 GB RAM, LPDDR4X Sto rage: 64 GB (with 4 GB RAM) OR 128 GB (with 6 GB RAM), no microSD card support, Unlimited High-Quality Google Photos Storage

64 GB (with 4 GB RAM) OR 128 GB (with 6 GB RAM), no microSD card support, Unlimited High-Quality Google Photos Storage Rear Camera: 12 MP Sony IMX486 (f/1.75 aperture, 1.25 μm large pixels) + 20 MP Sony IMX376 (telephoto lens with f/1.75 aperture, 2.0 μm large pixels) with AI Portrait Mode, 2x lossless zoom, AI Scene Recognition (up to 206), AI Object Recognition, AI Real-Time Language Translation, AI Currency Conversion, Google Lens, 4K video at 30fps, Auto-HDR, EIS and dual-tone LED flash

12 MP Sony IMX486 (f/1.75 aperture, 1.25 μm large pixels) + 20 MP Sony IMX376 (telephoto lens with f/1.75 aperture, 2.0 μm large pixels) with AI Portrait Mode, 2x lossless zoom, AI Scene Recognition (up to 206), AI Object Recognition, AI Real-Time Language Translation, AI Currency Conversion, Google Lens, 4K video at 30fps, Auto-HDR, EIS and dual-tone LED flash Front Camera: 20 MP Sony IMX376 with 2.0 μm large pixels, Auto-HDR, AI Portrait Mode, AI Scene Recognition, AI Smart Beauty 4.0 and Soft Selfie Light

20 MP Sony IMX376 with 2.0 μm large pixels, Auto-HDR, AI Portrait Mode, AI Scene Recognition, AI Smart Beauty 4.0 and Soft Selfie Light Connectivity: USB Type-C, no 3.5 mm port, IR Blaster, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS

USB Type-C, no 3.5 mm port, IR Blaster, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS Cellular: 4G LTE network, 2X nano SIM, dual-VoLTE enabled

4G LTE network, 2X nano SIM, dual-VoLTE enabled Colors: Black, Gold, Rose Gold, Lake Blue

Black, Gold, Rose Gold, Lake Blue Battery: 3,010 mAh

3,010 mAh Price: Rs 16,999 (4 GB RAM & 64 GB storage)

Rs 16,999 (4 GB RAM & 64 GB storage) Availability: Available exclusively on Amazon India, Mi.com, Mi Home Stores and Mi Preferred Partner Stores. Pre-orders from 9th August 2018 on Amazon India and Mi.com. First flash sale on 16th August at 12 PM.

Available exclusively on Amazon India, Mi.com, Mi Home Stores and Mi Preferred Partner Stores. Pre-orders from 9th August 2018 on Amazon India and Mi.com. First flash sale on 16th August at 12 PM. Offers: No-cost EMI, Cashback of Rs 2,200 from Reliance Jio as well as additional data of up to 4.5 TB

Xiaomi Mi A2 is based on the Mi 6X available in China while in India, it is launched as an Android One device. The main difference between both the devices is the software. The Mi 6X runs on the customized Android MIUI 9.5 interface while the Mi A2 runs on the Google’s stock Android interface.

Speaking of its design, you won’t see the notch screen, it uses a conventional design with 18:9 display. It sports a 5.99-inch IPS display with Full HD+resolution (2160 x 1080 pixels) and an aspect ratio of 18:9. The top is covered with 2.5D curved Gorilla Glass 5, this is probably the first smartphone from Xiaomi.

It looks a lot like the Redmi Note 5 Pro but with a full metal body just like its predecessor. The form factor is now more compact, it’s slimmer and easy to hold, the edges are curved. The only thing that disappoints is the big camera hump on the back.

Also changed is the bottom navigation buttons which are replaced with the onscreen buttons due to the small bezels. The fingerprint scanner is at the back and it supports face unlock as well.

For the cameras, Xiaomi has put new cameras on the Mi A2. The Mi A2 uses two cameras on the rear side one of 20 MP telephoto lens and a 12 MP main camera both come with f/1.75 aperture. The 20 MP telephoto lens offers 2x lossless zoom as well as the AI perks in the camera. It features AI Scene Recognition, AI Portrait Mode, AI Beauty Mode and a few more features from the Xiaomi.

The front side is supposed to offer the same 20 MP camera the Redmi Note 5 Pro comes with. Also, the provided soft LED seems useful in the low light areas.

Under the hood, you will get a 2.2 GHz octa-core Snapdragon 660 SoC paired either 4 GB and 6 GB RAM depending on the variant. Compared to the predecessor, there is a sizeable upgrade but not significant to change from Mi A1. The Snapdragon 625 is a tad weaker than the Snapdragon 660, it’s Cortex-A53 vs Cortex-A73, however, there is no huge performance increment. It is powered by a 3,000 mAh battery.

On the storage side, there are two variants – one of 64 GB with 4 GB RAM and 128 GB with 6 GB RAM which is yet to be available. For the price of the two variants, the 4 GB RAM with 64 GB storage is currently priced at Rs 16,999. The price for the 6 GB RAM and 128 GB of storage variant isn’t yet announced but it is expected to be somewhere around Rs 20,000.

Since this is an Android One device, the Xiaomi Mi A2 runs on stock Android 8.1 Oreo with promised two years Android updates and three security updates. Additionally, it comes with Google Lens and unlimited storage for high-quality photos on Google Photos.

On the sides, the Mi A2 has a type-C port at the bottom, loudspeakers, microphone, but no 3.5 mm jack anywhere on the phone although you will be provided a type-C to 3.5 mm adapter. On the top, there’s an IR Blaster and a second microphone. The right side offers power buttons volume buttons while the left side offers a dual-SIM tray with no storage expansion. It supports 4G network with dual VoLTE enabled.

What do you think of the Mi A2 in the comments below? Stay tuned for our full review in the coming days.