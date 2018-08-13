Tecno Camon iAce and Camon iSky 2 launched in India with 5.5-inch 18:9 display and 3050 mAh battery

Back in April this year, Tecno Mobile – a smartphone brand owned by Transsion Holdings – launched the Tecno Camon i Sky smartphone in India with a price tag of ₹7499. Now today, Tecno has launched the Tecno Camon iSky 2 in India alongside launching the Tecno Camon iAce.

The Tecno Camon iAce and Camon iSky 2 are almost same smartphones, except that the iSky 2 comes with slightly better specs, and hence, a slightly higher price. Both these smartphones are powered by MediaTek’s MT6739WW quad-core processor which is clocked at 1.5 GHz and is paired with 2 GB RAM. The smartphones run HiOS which is based on Android 8.1 Oreo.

The Camon iAce and Camon iSky 2 both come with 16 GB of internal storage, however, you do have the option to further expand the storage up to 128 GB via microSD card. Both the smartphones sport a 5.5-inch display that has 18:9 aspect ratio and 1440 x 720 pixel resolution.

The Camon iAce is offered in Champagne Gold, Midnight Black and Midnight Blue colors whereas the Camon iSky 2 is offered in Champagne Gold, Midnight Black and Bordeaux Red colors. Both these smartphones ship with a 3050 mAh battery, but, they differ in camera department.

The Tecno Camon iAce comes with a 13 MP rear camera and an 8 MP front camera, whereas, the Camon iSky 2 comes with dual rear cameras and a 13 MP front camera. The dual camera setup on the Camon iSky 2 is a combination of one 13 MP camera and one VGA camera. Another difference between both these smartphones is that Camon iSky 2 comes with Fingerprint Scanner while the Camon iAce doesn’t.

Commenting on the launch of these smartphones, Mr. Gaurav Tikoo, CMO, TRANSSION India, said, “Millennials are turning out to be a creative force and have defined the mobile photography space in their own unique manner and style. They are in love with the idea of taking endless selfies and are enthusiastically sharing it across social media platforms. Hence, we believe that the youth aspires for a device that represent them and syncs well with their youthful and fashionable personality and our ’CAMON’ series resonates well with these expectations with its brand persona.”

“Filling-in the gap for generation next, the latest CAMON iACE & iSKY2 tick every box for consumer looking for a perfect camera-centric smartphone in the sub 8K by offering the best combination of features at the great price. The duo is in alignment with our brand campaign ‘Har Soorat Khoobsoorat’ which aims at celebrating beauty of the Indian consumers through its AI-powered camera that clicks ‘Best Any Light’ pictures ensuring every face looks great when clicked by TECNO CAMON smartphone.” Mr. Tikoo further added.

Tecno Camon iAce Specifications

CPU: 1.5 GHz MediaTek MT6739WW quad-core processor

Tecno Camon iAce Price in India and Availability

Price: ₹6799

₹6799 Availability: Available through offline retail stores across the country

Tecno Camon iSky 2 Specifications

CPU: 1.5 GHz MediaTek MT6739WW quad-core processor

Tecno Camon iSky 2 Price in India and Availability

Price: ₹7499

₹7499 Availability: Goes on sale from August 20

