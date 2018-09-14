Razer Phone 2 leaks online, and it looks almost the same as its predecessor

Popular gaming company Razer launched its very first smartphone last year in November – the Razer Phone. The Razer Phone is not only Razer’s first smartphone though, it’s also a gaming smartphone. Well, its successor, the Razer Phone 2, is expected to launch later this year in December. The Razer Phone 2 has already made its appearance on popular benchmarking sites revealing some of its specifications, but now, thanks to a press render that has leaked online, we are getting our first look at the Razer Phone 2 – at least from the front.

A press render of the Razer Phone 2 has been leaked by AndroidHeadlines who claim to have received it from a reliable source. And, this render shows us that the Razer Phone 2 looks exactly like its predecessor, the Razer Phone. In fact, those who have seen the Razer Phone before would plainly deny believing that this is the Razer Phone 2. You can check out the images of both the Razer Phone and Razer Phone 2 attached below to see how both these gaming smartphones look the same.

In the image above, the phone on the left is last year’s Razer Phone, whereas the phone on the right is the upcoming Razer Phone 2. As you can see, Razer hasn’t made any changes to the Razer Phone 2 from last year’s Razer Phone in terms of design. It looks just the same. But, taking a closer look reveals that the Razer Phone 2 does differ a bit from the Razer Phone.

Firstly, and oddly, the Razer Phone 2 comes with bezels that are thicker than the one we see on Razer Phone. Secondly, the alignment of the front camera on the Razer Phone 2 also seems to have slightly changed from last year’s Razer Phone. Other than that, everything else looks the same. You can even see that the volume rocker is placed on the left side, like the one on Razer Phone.

That said, while the front of the Razer Phone 2 does look almost the same like the Razer Phone, we couldn’t deny the possibility of the back of the Razer Phone 2 looking different from its predecessor.

Speaking about the innards, benchmark listings of the Razer Phone 2 reveal that the smartphone would come with Snapdragon 845 SoC, 8 GB RAM, Android 8.1 Oreo, 512 GB internal storage, and, a Quad HD (2560 x 1440 pixels) display. The Razer Phone 2 is also rumored to feature Chroma LED effects that we have already seen on other Razer products, but on Razer Phone 2, the Chrome LED will probably only be used for notifications.

Apart from this, other hardware specifications could remain the same on Razer Phone 2, but, we might see improvement in the camera department. Razer hasn’t revealed the launch date of Razer Phone 2 yet, but if the lock screen on the render of Razer Phone 2 is any indication, we could see the smartphone getting unveiled on October 10.

