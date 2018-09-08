Razer Phone 2 specs leaked through AnTuTu, has 512 GB of storage on-board

Razer, the company very well known for gaming products, launched its very first smartphone – the Razer Phone – last year in November. The Razer Phone is not just the first smartphone from Razer, but is also the first gaming smartphone that opened up the genre of gaming smartphones. Well, its successor – the Razer Phone 2 – is expected to launch later this year in December, and the smartphone also recently popped up on Geekbench revealing some of its key specs. But now, it has appeared on one more benchmarking site with some more specifications.

The Razer Phone 2 recently appeared on Geekbench with Snapdragon 845 SoC, 8 GB RAM and Android 8.1 Oreo. It also made a score of 2026 and 8234 points in Geekbench’s single and multi-core tests respectively. However, apart from these key details, Geekbench didn’t reveal anything more about the Razer Phone 2. But, thanks to AnTuTu, we now know a bit more about this Razer Phone successor.

The AnTuTu listing confirms that Razer Phone 2 is powered by Snapdragon 845 SoC which is mated to 8 GB RAM. But, it also reveals that the smartphone comes with a whopping 512 GB of internal storage. Furthermore, AnTuTu also reveals that the Razer Phone 2 has a screen with a resolution of 2560 x 1440 pixels. However, the exact size of the screen isn’t revealed.

Well, a resolution of 2560 x 1440 pixels means the display has aspect ratio of 16:9, which further means that the smartphone will probably come with larger bezels as the display isn’t tall. That said, like the Razer Phone, the Razer Phone 2 also has IGZO LCD display with a refresh rate of 120 Hz.

We should know more about the Razer Phone 2 in the coming weeks if the smartphone is indeed going to be launched in December this year.

Via