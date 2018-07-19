Nokia 3.1 Android One launched in India with 5.2-inch 18:9 display and 13 MP camera

Back in April this year, HMD Global launched the Nokia 7 Plus Android One smartphone in India with a price tag of ₹25,999. And then later in May, HMD launched the Nokia 6.1 in India which too is a part of Android One program. Well now, further expanding its portfolio of Android One smartphones in India, HMD has today launched the Nokia 3.1 Android One in India which was announced back in late May.

Being an Android One smartphone, the Nokia 3.1 runs stock version of Android that’s devoid of any bloatware. Moreover, it also comes with a promise of regular monthly security updates for three years and Android version updates for two years. Furthermore, it also comes with unlimited free high-quality storage for Google Photos along with promised upgrade to Android P which is expected to be released late next month.

The Nokia 3.1 Android One sports a 5.2-inch display having aspect ratio of 18:9 and a resolution of 1440 x 720 pixels. The display is also covered with 2.5D curved glass atop. Well, even with a tall screen, the bezels on the Nokia 3.1 are big and the space below the display is underutilized. As far as the build is concerned, the Nokia 3.1 comes with a polycarbonate back with the sides made out of diamond-cut CNC’d aluminium.

Under the hood, the Nokia 3.1 Android One comes with MediaTek’s MT6750N SoC which is coupled with 2 GB RAM. The smartphone also comes with a 13 MP camera at the back and an 8 MP camera on the front for photography. The Nokia 3.1 has 16 GB of internal storage, but you do have the option to expand the storage up to 128 GB via microSD card.

The Nokia 3.1 Android One is offered in Blue-Copper, Black-Chrome and White-Iron colors, and, it comes packed with a 2990 mAh battery which keeps the lights on.

Commenting on the launch of Nokia 3.1 Android One, Ajey Mehta, Vice President and Country Head – India, HMD Global, said, “India is one of our top markets and Indian consumers, a top priority for us. We work to constantly enhance the experience on our phones to better suit the everyday needs of our consumers. Every single detail on a Nokia smartphone is designed with consumers in mind, which is why we are delighted to introduce a further refined Nokia 3.1 smartphone that delivers a dramatic step up on performance, continues to drive the most premium design elements and delivers the class-leading quality that you expect from us. We are delighted that we have been able to raise the bar on our most successful model for our consumers.”

Nokia 3.1 Android One Specifications

CPU: 1.5 GHz MediaTek MT6750N octa-core processor

1.5 GHz MediaTek MT6750N octa-core processor RAM: 2 GB

2 GB Operating System: Android 8.0 Oreo (upgradeable to Android P)

Android 8.0 Oreo (upgradeable to Android P) Display: 5.2-inch HD+ (1440 x 720 pixels) 18:9 display with 2.5D curved Gorilla Glass

5.2-inch HD+ (1440 x 720 pixels) 18:9 display with 2.5D curved Gorilla Glass Rear Camera: 13 MP with f/2.0 aperture and LED flash

13 MP with f/2.0 aperture and LED flash Front Camera: 8 MP with f/2.0 aperture and 84.6-degree field-of-view

8 MP with f/2.0 aperture and 84.6-degree field-of-view Internal Storage: 16 GB

16 GB External Storage: Expandable up to 128 via microSD card

Expandable up to 128 via microSD card SIM: Dual Hybrid SIM Slot

Dual Hybrid SIM Slot Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, 3.5 mm headphone jack, NFC, micro USB

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, 3.5 mm headphone jack, NFC, micro USB Colors: Blue-Copper, Black-Chrome, White-Iron

Blue-Copper, Black-Chrome, White-Iron Battery: 2990 mAh

Nokia 3.1 Android One Price in India and Availability

Price: ₹10,499

₹10,499 Availability: Goes on sale from July 21 across the country through retail stores as well as Nokia India’s website and Paytm Mall

Nokia 3.1 Android One Offers