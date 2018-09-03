LG V40 specs leak online, Snapdragon 845 SoC and five cameras in tow

Last week, we came across leaked CAD renders of the LG V40 that gave us a very good look at the smartphone. These renders also confirmed that the V40 would come with five cameras – three at the back and two on the front. However, there were not a lot many details available about the hardware of the V40. Well, not anymore, as the specs sheet of the LG V40 leaked online reveals details about its underlying hardware.

This specs sheet of the LG V40 has been leaked by the folks over at AndroidPit who procured it from a source that’s “close to LG”. According to the leaked specs sheet, the LG V40 will be powered by Qualcomm’s latest and greatest Snapdragon 845 SoC which will be paired with 6 GB RAM. The smartphone will also sport a 6.4-inch P-OLED notched display that will have 19.5:9 aspect ratio and QHD+ resolution. Well, this display on the V40 is 0.4-inch larger than the one on its predecessor – the V35 ThinQ.

The leaked specs sheet also reveals that the V40 will come with five cameras – three at the back and two on the front. The camera system at the back will be a combination of one 12 MP camera with f/1.5 aperture and 1.4µm pixel size, one 16 MP camera with f/1.9 aperture and 1.0µm pixel size, and, one 12 MP camera with f/2.4 aperture and 1.0µm pixel size. Two of these cameras will come with a telephoto lens and a wide-angle lens. On the front, the V40 will rock one 8 MP camera and one 5 MP camera.

The leaked specs sheet also reveals that the V40 will come in two storage options – 64 GB and 128 GB. The smartphone will also come with Quad DAC and Boombox Stereo Speaker, in addition to IP68 certification that will make the smartphone dust and water resistant. Lastly, the V40 will ship with a 3300 mAh battery which is the same size we have on the V35 ThinQ.

We were expecting LG to announce the V40 at the ongoing IFA tech show in Germany, but that didn’t happen. Let’s see when this South Korean tech giant decides to take the wraps off this flagship.