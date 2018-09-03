Google to launch a mid-tier Pixel in India to rival OnePlus: Report

Mountain View-based Internet search giant Google is reportedly launching the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL next month either on October 4 or on October 9. Both the Pixel 3 and 3 XL are flagship smartphones that will be powered by Snapdragon 845 SoC and will very likely be priced starting at around ₹60,000 or more in India. Well, while there’s still no word about the launch of Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL from Google, if a recent report holds any water, then we will see Google launching a mid-tier Pixel in India in addition to the Pixel 3 and 3 XL.

According to a report by Economic Times, Google is planning to launch a “mid-tier” Pixel smartphone in India that will be priced somewhere between ₹40,000 and ₹50,000. This information was passed down to ET by two people familiar with the matter.

By launching a mid-tier Pixel smartphone, Google wants to take on OnePlus that enjoys unrivaled domination in this price segment in India. One of the people said that this mid-tier Pixel will be launched in India early next year after Google has launched the flagship Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL in India – which is very likely to happen next month. That said, this mid-tier Pixel will not only be launched in India, but will also be launched in other “emerging markets”.

ET‘s report further adds that Google’s Pixel hardware team recently visited India to understand the Indian market which is the second-largest smartphone market in the world.

“They have global plans, but they explored the possibility in the Indian market for such a device, especially when OnePlus has done really well.” said the second person.

The second person familiar with Google’s plans also said that the reason for Google behind launching a mid-tier Pixel in India is to make the smartphone accessible to people who are currently using smartphones from the likes of OPPO and Vivo, and are looking for an upgrade.

Well, this isn’t the first time we are hearing about Google planning to launch a mid-tier Pixel smartphone for markets like India. We came across a similar report from ET back in April this year which stated that Google was planning to launch its mid-tier Pixel in India around July or August. Well, that didn’t happen as we have already entered the month of September now.

Another report came up in June which stated that Google was working on a mid-tier Pixel smartphone that’s powered by Snapdragon 710 SoC.

The fact that we have come across multiple reports about Google planning to launch a mid-tier Pixel smartphone in India and similar markets leads us to believe that Google will have an announcement for us at its next month’s hardware event where it could throw more light on its mid-tier Pixel smartphone (if it does actually exist).

With that being said, while Google will compete with OnePlus by launching a mid-tier Pixel, it’s needless to say that it will compete with the likes of Apple and Samsung in the premium segment with the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL. However, considering the fact that previous Pixel smartphones have been expensive, and that’s going to be the case with upcoming Pixel 3 and 3 XL as well, launching a mid-tier Pixel in India could actually help Google boost the sales volume too, which will ultimately help it capture a bit more share of the smartphone market in India.

Do you think Google should launch a mid-tier Pixel smartphone in India?