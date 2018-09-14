Apple iPhone XR, iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max to be available on Airtel Online Store from September 28

Two days ago, at an event at Steve Jobs Theater, Cupertino-based tech giant Apple announced three new iPhones – the iPhone XR, the iPhone XS, and, the iPhone XS Max. Apple will start selling the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max in India from September 21, whereas the iPhone XR will be sold from October 26. However, in addition to Apple, Indian telecom operator Bharti Airtel – often referred to as Airtel – will also be selling these new iPhones through its online store.

Airtel has announced that it will sell all three of these new iPhones through Airtel Online Store in India from September 28. Customers will be able to pre-book the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max from September 21, whereas, the iPhone XR will be available for pre-booking from October 19. Airtel hasn’t shared any details regarding the pre-book offers yet, but once we have more information, we will share it with you.

The iPhone XR is the cheapest among these three new iPhones, whereas the iPhone XS Max is the costliest. All three of these iPhones come in three different storage variants. The iPhone XR is offered in 64 GB, 128 GB and 256 GB storage options, whereas, the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max are offered in 64 GB, 256 GB and 512 GB storage options. You can check out the table below for pricing of these new iPhones.

Model Apple iPhone XR Apple iPhone XS Apple iPhone XS Max 64 GB ₹76,900 ₹99,900 ₹1,09,900 256 GB (128 GB for iPhone XR) ₹81,900 ₹1,14,900 ₹1,24,900 512 GB (256 GB for iPhone XR) ₹91,900 ₹1,34,900 ₹1,44,900

This time, none of the iPhones come with any new technology that would end up being copied by Android smartphone manufacturers. In fact, with these new iPhones, Apple finally brought dual SIM technology to iPhone that has been present on Android smartphones since ages. However, outside of China, the dual SIM support will be offered in the form of Nano SIM + Digital eSIM. In India, eSIM technology will be supported on these new iPhones by Airtel and Reliance Jio.

Apple iPhone XR Specifications

CPU: 6-core A12 Bionic with Neural Engine

4-core GPU Operating System: iOS 12

iOS 12 Display: 6.1-inch Liquid Retina HD LCD display (1792 x 828 pixels) with 1400:1 contrast ratio and 326 ppi pixel density

6.1-inch Liquid Retina HD LCD display (1792 x 828 pixels) with 1400:1 contrast ratio and 326 ppi pixel density Rear Camera: 12 MP wide-angle with f/1.8 aperture, Portrait Mode, Depth Control, Optical Image Stabilization, Portrait Lighting (Natural, Studio, Contour), Smart HDR for photos, 5x Digital Zoom, 4K video recording at 24/30/60 FPS, 1080p video recording at 30/60 FPS, 720p video recording at 30 FPS, 1080p Slow-Motion video recording at 120/240 FPS, Stereo Recording and Quad-LED True Tone flash

12 MP wide-angle with f/1.8 aperture, Portrait Mode, Depth Control, Optical Image Stabilization, Portrait Lighting (Natural, Studio, Contour), Smart HDR for photos, 5x Digital Zoom, 4K video recording at 24/30/60 FPS, 1080p video recording at 30/60 FPS, 720p video recording at 30 FPS, 1080p Slow-Motion video recording at 120/240 FPS, Stereo Recording and Quad-LED True Tone flash Front Camera: 7 MP TrueDepth Camera with f/2.2 aperture, Portrait Mode, Depth Control, Portrait Lighting (Natural, Studio, Contour, Stage, Stage Mono), Smart HDR for photos, Animoji, Memoji

7 MP TrueDepth Camera with f/2.2 aperture, Portrait Mode, Depth Control, Portrait Lighting (Natural, Studio, Contour, Stage, Stage Mono), Smart HDR for photos, Animoji, Memoji Internal Storage: 64/128/256 GB

64/128/256 GB SIM: Dual SIM (Nano-SIM + eSIM / Nano-SIM + Nano-SIM in China)

Dual SIM (Nano-SIM + eSIM / Nano-SIM + Nano-SIM in China) Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac with 2×2 MIMO, NFC (with reader mode)

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac with 2×2 MIMO, NFC (with reader mode) Other: Face ID, IP67 dust and water resistance

Face ID, IP67 dust and water resistance Colors: Yellow, White, Coral, Black, Blue and (PRODUCT)RED

Yellow, White, Coral, Black, Blue and (PRODUCT)RED Battery: Li-Ion battery with Qi Wireless Charging, lasts up to 1.5 hours longer than iPhone 8 Plus (up to 25 hours of talk-time, up to 15 hours of Internet use, up to 16 hours of video playback on Wi-Fi, up to 65 hours of audio playback on Wi-Fi)

Apple iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max Specifications

CPU: 6-core A12 Bionic with Neural Engine

4-core GPU Operating System: iOS 12

iOS 12 Display of iPhone XS: 5.8-inch Super Retina HD OLED display (2436 x 1125 pixels) with 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio, HDR, 3D Touch and 458 ppi pixel density

5.8-inch Super Retina HD OLED display (2436 x 1125 pixels) with 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio, HDR, 3D Touch and 458 ppi pixel density Display of iPhone XS Max: 6.5-inch Super Retina HD OLED display (2688 x 1242 pixels) with 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio, HDR, 3D Touch and 458 ppi pixel density

6.5-inch Super Retina HD OLED display (2688 x 1242 pixels) with 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio, HDR, 3D Touch and 458 ppi pixel density Rear Camera: 12 MP (wide-angle camera, 6-element lens, f/1.8 aperture, 1.4μm pixel size, OIS) + 12 MP (telephoto camera, 6-elements lens, f/2.4 aperture, 2x optical zoom) with Portrait Mode, Depth Control, Portrait Lighting (Natural, Studio, Contour, Stage, Stage Mono), Smart HDR for photos, 10x Digital Zoom, 4K video recording at 24/30/60 FPS, 1080p video recording at 30/60 FPS, 720p video recording at 30 FPS, 1080p Slow-Motion video recording at 120/240 FPS, Stereo Recording and Quad-LED True Tone Flash

12 MP (wide-angle camera, 6-element lens, f/1.8 aperture, 1.4μm pixel size, OIS) + 12 MP (telephoto camera, 6-elements lens, f/2.4 aperture, 2x optical zoom) with Portrait Mode, Depth Control, Portrait Lighting (Natural, Studio, Contour, Stage, Stage Mono), Smart HDR for photos, 10x Digital Zoom, 4K video recording at 24/30/60 FPS, 1080p video recording at 30/60 FPS, 720p video recording at 30 FPS, 1080p Slow-Motion video recording at 120/240 FPS, Stereo Recording and Quad-LED True Tone Flash Front Camera: 7 MP TrueDepth Camera with f/2.2 aperture, Portrait Mode, Depth Control, Portrait Lighting (Natural, Studio, Contour, Stage, Stage Mono), Smart HDR for photos, Animoji, Memoji and Retina Flash

7 MP TrueDepth Camera with f/2.2 aperture, Portrait Mode, Depth Control, Portrait Lighting (Natural, Studio, Contour, Stage, Stage Mono), Smart HDR for photos, Animoji, Memoji and Retina Flash Internal Storage: 64/256/512 GB

64/256/512 GB SIM: Dual SIM (Nano-SIM + eSIM / Nano-SIM + Nano-SIM in China)

Dual SIM (Nano-SIM + eSIM / Nano-SIM + Nano-SIM in China) Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac with 2×2 MIMO, NFC (with reader mode)

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac with 2×2 MIMO, NFC (with reader mode) Other: Face ID, IP68 dust and water resistance, Stereo Sound

Face ID, IP68 dust and water resistance, Stereo Sound Colors: Silver, Space Gray, Gold

Silver, Space Gray, Gold Battery on iPhone XS: Li-Ion battery with Qi Wireless Charging, lasts up to 30 minutes longer than iPhone X (up to 20 hours of talk-time, up to 12 hours of Internet use, up to 14 hours of video playback on Wi-Fi, up to 60 hours of audio playback on Wi-Fi)

Li-Ion battery with Qi Wireless Charging, lasts up to 30 minutes longer than iPhone X (up to 20 hours of talk-time, up to 12 hours of Internet use, up to 14 hours of video playback on Wi-Fi, up to 60 hours of audio playback on Wi-Fi) Battery on iPhone XS Max: Li-Ion battery with Qi Wireless Charging, lasts up to 1.5 hours longer than iPhone X (up to 25 hours of talk-time, up to 13 hours of Internet use, up to 15 hours of video playback on Wi-Fi, up to 65 hours of audio playback on Wi-Fi)

Are you planning to buy any of these three new iPhones?