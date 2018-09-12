Apple announces iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max with OLED display, dual rear cameras and dual SIM support

Last year, Cupertino-based tech giant Apple announced the iPhone X with a display notch. Now today, at an event at Steve Jobs Theater, Apple has announced the iPhone XS and the iPhone XS Max.

Both the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max feature a Super Retina OLED display. The iPhone XS features a 5.8-inch display with a resolution of 2436 x 1125 pixels and the iPhone XS Max features a 6.5-inch display having a resolution of 2688 x 1242 pixels.

The iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max are both powered by the new A12 Bionic which is a 7nm chip. Both the smartphones also come with dual cameras at the back — one 12 MP wide-angle camera and one 12 MP telephoto camera. Both the cameras come with Optical Image Stabilization. At the front, you get a single 7 MP camera. And yes, that notch houses an array of sensors required for Face ID as none of these iPhones come with a fingerprint scanner.

These new iPhones also come with dual SIM support and are available in three colors – Gold, Silver and Space Gray. They are IP68 dust and water resistant and come with up to 512 GB of internal storage.

Note: This story is still developing and we will update the article once more details are available.