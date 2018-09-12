POCO confirms the F1 is splash resistant and supports Quick Charge 4.0

Xiaomi’s new sub-brand POCO launched its very first smartphone – the POCO F1 – in India last month. The POCO F1 comes with flagship hardware at an unbelievably low price. However, during the launch event, POCO (known as Pocophone outside India) somehow forgot to share certain features of the F1 that have been confirmed now.

POCO, through multiple tweets, has confirmed that the POCO F1 comes with P2i Splash Resistance as well as Quick Charge 4.0. Well, with P2i Splash Resistance, you don’t have to worry about water accidentally spilling on the phone. However, we are talking about P2i certification here, and not IP68, which means you shouldn’t take the phone along in a shower or for a swim.

Step into monsoon with the #MasterOfSpeed. #POCOF1 is certified splash resistant by P2i (@P2iLabs)​ – the global leader in liquid repellant nanotechnology. Grab yours in the sale today at 12 noon. Register now: https://t.co/reU6ntL9gy pic.twitter.com/CpqCHAyb7L — POCO India (@IndiaPOCO) September 12, 2018

Be up to speed with the #MasterOfSpeed! Comes inbuilt with @Qualcomm Quick Charge 4.0 support. Goes on sale tomorrow, 12 noon on https://t.co/DREiXV90LG and @Flipkart. Register now: https://t.co/reU6ntL9gy pic.twitter.com/NvAczgzlIb — POCO India (@IndiaPOCO) September 11, 2018

The second feature that POCO confirmed is Quick Charge 4.0. Now the company’s official website does say that the smartphone supports Quick Charge 3.0, but that’s because the power adapter that’s included in the box supports Quick Charge 3.0. If you want faster charging speeds with Quick Charge 4.0, you will have to buy a Quick Charge 4.0 adapter separately.

Two small things: 1. We're planning to OTA face unlock for other regions, you can enable by setting it to India 2. It's more of a "stereo-like" effect. Main audio is the bottom speaker–it's crazy loud b/c we have 2x smart power amps. We made a mistake not clarifying at launch. — Jai Mani (@jaimani) September 12, 2018

Jai Mani, Head of Product at Pocophone, also said that the company is planning to roll-out an OTA that will bring the face unlock feature to other regions. Users will be able to turn it on by setting the region to India. Mani also clarified that the F1 doesn’t come with stereo speakers, instead, it offers “stereo-like” effect, and, the audio coming from the bottom-firing speaker is loud because it has two smart power amplifiers inside it.

While all these clarifications and confirmations do sound good, we are still awaiting for the company to respond to reports of backlight bleeding issue that some users in India and Indonesia are facing.

POCO F1 Specifications

CPU: 2.8 GHz Snapdragon 845 octa-core processor

2.8 GHz Snapdragon 845 octa-core processor RAM: 6/8 GB LPDDR4X

6/8 GB LPDDR4X GPU: Adreno 630

Adreno 630 Operating System: MIUI 9.6 based on Android 8.1 Oreo

MIUI 9.6 based on Android 8.1 Oreo Display: 6.18-inch Full-HD+ (22460 x 1080 pixels) IPS display with 18.7:9 aspect ratio, 1500:1 contrast ratio and 403 ppi pixel density

6.18-inch Full-HD+ (22460 x 1080 pixels) IPS display with 18.7:9 aspect ratio, 1500:1 contrast ratio and 403 ppi pixel density Rear Camera: 12 MP (1.4μm pixel size, f/1.9 aperture) dual pixel auto-focus + 5 MP (1.2μm pixel size, f/2.0 aperture) with Portrait Mode, HDR, AI Beauty Mode, AI Scene Detection, EIS for video recording, and, dual LED flash

12 MP (1.4μm pixel size, f/1.9 aperture) dual pixel auto-focus + 5 MP (1.2μm pixel size, f/2.0 aperture) with Portrait Mode, HDR, AI Beauty Mode, AI Scene Detection, EIS for video recording, and, dual LED flash Front Camera: 20 MP Super Pixel with f/2.0 aperture, AI Portrait Mode, AI Scene Detection

20 MP Super Pixel with f/2.0 aperture, AI Portrait Mode, AI Scene Detection Internal Storage: 64/128 GB UFS 2.1 (with 6 GB RAM), 256 GB UFS 2.1 (with 8 GB RAM)

64/128 GB UFS 2.1 (with 6 GB RAM), 256 GB UFS 2.1 (with 8 GB RAM) External Storage: Expandable via microSD card

Expandable via microSD card SIM: Dual Hybrid Slot

Dual Hybrid Slot Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB Type-C

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB Type-C Other: Fingerprint Scanner, IR Face Unlock, LiquiCool Technology, P2i Water Repellent Coating

Fingerprint Scanner, IR Face Unlock, LiquiCool Technology, P2i Water Repellent Coating Colors: Graphite Black, Steel Blue, Rosso Red, Armored Edition (only available with 8 GB RAM variant)

Graphite Black, Steel Blue, Rosso Red, Armored Edition (only available with 8 GB RAM variant) Battery: 4000 mAh with Quick Charge 4.0

