POCO confirms the F1 is splash resistant and supports Quick Charge 4.0

By Sagar Bakre
Xiaomi’s new sub-brand POCO launched its very first smartphone – the POCO F1 – in India last month. The POCO F1 comes with flagship hardware at an unbelievably low price. However, during the launch event, POCO (known as Pocophone outside India) somehow forgot to share certain features of the F1 that have been confirmed now.

POCO, through multiple tweets, has confirmed that the POCO F1 comes with P2i Splash Resistance as well as Quick Charge 4.0. Well, with P2i Splash Resistance, you don’t have to worry about water accidentally spilling on the phone. However, we are talking about P2i certification here, and not IP68, which means you shouldn’t take the phone along in a shower or for a swim.

The second feature that POCO confirmed is Quick Charge 4.0. Now the company’s official website does say that the smartphone supports Quick Charge 3.0, but that’s because the power adapter that’s included in the box supports Quick Charge 3.0. If you want faster charging speeds with Quick Charge 4.0, you will have to buy a Quick Charge 4.0 adapter separately.

Jai Mani, Head of Product at Pocophone, also said that the company is planning to roll-out an OTA that will bring the face unlock feature to other regions. Users will be able to turn it on by setting the region to India. Mani also clarified that the F1 doesn’t come with stereo speakers, instead, it offers “stereo-like” effect, and, the audio coming from the bottom-firing speaker is loud because it has two smart power amplifiers inside it.

While all these clarifications and confirmations do sound good, we are still awaiting for the company to respond to reports of backlight bleeding issue that some users in India and Indonesia are facing.

POCO F1 Specifications

  • CPU: 2.8 GHz Snapdragon 845 octa-core processor
  • RAM: 6/8 GB LPDDR4X
  • GPU: Adreno 630
  • Operating System: MIUI 9.6 based on Android 8.1 Oreo
  • Display: 6.18-inch Full-HD+ (22460 x 1080 pixels) IPS display with 18.7:9 aspect ratio, 1500:1 contrast ratio and 403 ppi pixel density
  • Rear Camera: 12 MP (1.4μm pixel size, f/1.9 aperture) dual pixel auto-focus + 5 MP (1.2μm pixel size, f/2.0 aperture) with Portrait Mode, HDR, AI Beauty Mode, AI Scene Detection, EIS for video recording, and, dual LED flash
  • Front Camera: 20 MP Super Pixel with f/2.0 aperture, AI Portrait Mode, AI Scene Detection
  • Internal Storage: 64/128 GB UFS 2.1 (with 6 GB RAM), 256 GB UFS 2.1 (with 8 GB RAM)
  • External Storage: Expandable via microSD card
  • SIM: Dual Hybrid Slot
  • Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB Type-C
  • Other: Fingerprint Scanner, IR Face Unlock, LiquiCool Technology, P2i Water Repellent Coating
  • Colors: Graphite Black, Steel Blue, Rosso Red, Armored Edition (only available with 8 GB RAM variant)
  • Battery: 4000 mAh with Quick Charge 4.0

POCO F1 Price in India and Availability

  • Price of 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant: ₹20,999
  • Price of 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant: ₹23,999
  • Price of 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage variant: ₹28,999
  • Availability: Available on Mi.com and Flipkart

