Vivo

Vivo Y97 goes official with 6.3-inch waterdrop notch display, dual rear cameras and IR Face Unlock

By Sagar Bakre
0

Chinese smartphone brand Vivo recently launched the V11 and X23 smartphones – both of which come with waterdrop-shaped notch and in-display fingerprint scanner. Well, further expanding its portfolio of smartphones, Vivo has now launched a new smartphone called Vivo Y97.

vivo-y97-1

The Vivo Y97 looks similar to the V11, thanks to the waterdrop-shaped notch and dual camera setup at the back that’s placed vertically on the top-left corner. The smartphone boasts a 6.3-inch display that has aspect ratio of 19:9 and a resolution of 2280 x 1080 pixels. This helps the Y97 achieve a screen-to-body ratio of 90.3%. The back of the smartphone also flaunts 3D arc design that makes it comfortable for the users to hold the phone.

vivo-y97-2

Under the hood, the Vivo Y97 comes with MediaTek’s Helio P60 SoC running the show which is laced with 4 GB RAM. On the software side of things, the Y97 runs Funtouch OS which is based on Android 8.1 Oreo. It also comes with Jovi which is Vivo’s AI-based digital assistant.

Speaking about optics, the Vivo Y97 features a dual camera setup at the back which we already mentioned. This setup consists of one 16 MP camera and one 2 MP camera. The 16 MP camera has f/2.0 aperture whereas the 2 MP camera has f/2.4 aperture. For selfies and video calls, you get a 16 MP single snapper on the front that has aperture of f/2.0.

Both the front and rear cameras on the Vivo Y97 come with AI-based features. The smartphone also comes with AR stickers, because why not?

The Y97 has 128 GB of storage on-board, but if you run out of that much space, you have the option to further expand the storage up to 256 GB by simply sliding in a microSD card. And yes, the Y97 comes with a total of three slots – two for nano SIM and one for microSD card – which means you don’t have to choose between extra SIM card or more storage.

Unlike the Vivo V11, the Y97 doesn’t come with an in-display fingerprint scanner, or even a traditional one, instead, it comes with IR Face Unlock that uses face recognition to unlock the smartphone. Lastly, the Y97 is offered in three colors – Aurora Blue, Starry Night Black and Dream Powder – and, it ships with a 3315 mAh battery that keeps the package up and running.

Vivo Y97 Specifications

  • CPU: Helio P60 octa-core processor
  • RAM: 4 GB
  • GPU: Mali-G72 MP3
  • Operating System: Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 Oreo
  • Display: 6.3-inch Full-HD+ (2280 x 1080 pixels) IPS LCD display with 19:9 aspect ratio
  • Rear Camera: 16 MP (f/2.0) + 2 MP (f/2.4) with AI Portrait Mode, AI Beauty and LED flash
  • Front Camera: 16 MP with f/2.0 aperture
  • Internal Storage: 128 GB
  • External Storage: Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card (dedicated slot)
  • SIM: Dual Nano SIM
  • Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, 3.5 mm headphone jack, microUSB
  • Other: IR Face Unlock, AR Stickers, Jovi AI-based Digital Assistant
  • Colors: Aurora Blue, Starry Night Black and Dream Powder
  • Battery: 3315 mAh

Vivo Y97 Price and Availability

  • Price: ¥1998 (around $290/₹20,996)
  • Availability: Available for purchase in China. No word on availability in other markets.

Source

Leave a Reply

avatar