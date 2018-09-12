Vivo Y97 goes official with 6.3-inch waterdrop notch display, dual rear cameras and IR Face Unlock

Chinese smartphone brand Vivo recently launched the V11 and X23 smartphones – both of which come with waterdrop-shaped notch and in-display fingerprint scanner. Well, further expanding its portfolio of smartphones, Vivo has now launched a new smartphone called Vivo Y97.

The Vivo Y97 looks similar to the V11, thanks to the waterdrop-shaped notch and dual camera setup at the back that’s placed vertically on the top-left corner. The smartphone boasts a 6.3-inch display that has aspect ratio of 19:9 and a resolution of 2280 x 1080 pixels. This helps the Y97 achieve a screen-to-body ratio of 90.3%. The back of the smartphone also flaunts 3D arc design that makes it comfortable for the users to hold the phone.

Under the hood, the Vivo Y97 comes with MediaTek’s Helio P60 SoC running the show which is laced with 4 GB RAM. On the software side of things, the Y97 runs Funtouch OS which is based on Android 8.1 Oreo. It also comes with Jovi which is Vivo’s AI-based digital assistant.

Speaking about optics, the Vivo Y97 features a dual camera setup at the back which we already mentioned. This setup consists of one 16 MP camera and one 2 MP camera. The 16 MP camera has f/2.0 aperture whereas the 2 MP camera has f/2.4 aperture. For selfies and video calls, you get a 16 MP single snapper on the front that has aperture of f/2.0.

Both the front and rear cameras on the Vivo Y97 come with AI-based features. The smartphone also comes with AR stickers, because why not?

The Y97 has 128 GB of storage on-board, but if you run out of that much space, you have the option to further expand the storage up to 256 GB by simply sliding in a microSD card. And yes, the Y97 comes with a total of three slots – two for nano SIM and one for microSD card – which means you don’t have to choose between extra SIM card or more storage.

Unlike the Vivo V11, the Y97 doesn’t come with an in-display fingerprint scanner, or even a traditional one, instead, it comes with IR Face Unlock that uses face recognition to unlock the smartphone. Lastly, the Y97 is offered in three colors – Aurora Blue, Starry Night Black and Dream Powder – and, it ships with a 3315 mAh battery that keeps the package up and running.

Vivo Y97 Specifications

CPU: Helio P60 octa-core processor

Helio P60 octa-core processor RAM: 4 GB

4 GB GPU: Mali-G72 MP3

Mali-G72 MP3 Operating System: Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 Oreo

Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 Oreo Display: 6.3-inch Full-HD+ (2280 x 1080 pixels) IPS LCD display with 19:9 aspect ratio

6.3-inch Full-HD+ (2280 x 1080 pixels) IPS LCD display with 19:9 aspect ratio Rear Camera: 16 MP (f/2.0) + 2 MP (f/2.4) with AI Portrait Mode, AI Beauty and LED flash

16 MP (f/2.0) + 2 MP (f/2.4) with AI Portrait Mode, AI Beauty and LED flash Front Camera: 16 MP with f/2.0 aperture

16 MP with f/2.0 aperture Internal Storage: 128 GB

128 GB External Storage: Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card (dedicated slot)

Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card (dedicated slot) SIM: Dual Nano SIM

Dual Nano SIM Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, 3.5 mm headphone jack, microUSB

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, 3.5 mm headphone jack, microUSB Other: IR Face Unlock, AR Stickers, Jovi AI-based Digital Assistant

IR Face Unlock, AR Stickers, Jovi AI-based Digital Assistant Colors: Aurora Blue, Starry Night Black and Dream Powder

Aurora Blue, Starry Night Black and Dream Powder Battery: 3315 mAh

Vivo Y97 Price and Availability

Price: ¥1998 (around $290/₹20,996)

¥1998 (around $290/₹20,996) Availability: Available for purchase in China. No word on availability in other markets.

