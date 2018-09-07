Vivo announces X23 with 6.41-inch Halo FullView Display, Snapdragon 670 SoC and In-Display Fingerprint Scanner

Two days ago, Chinese smartphone brand Vivo announced the Vivo V11 with 6.41-inch Halo FullView Display, Snapdragon 660 SoC, 6 GB RAM, and, in-display fingerprint scanner. And yesterday, at an event in Mumbai, Vivo launched the V11 as V11 Pro for Indian market. Well, after announcing the V11 and V11 Pro, Vivo has now announced one more smartphone – dubbed Vivo X23.

The Vivo X23 looks very much the same as the V11, and, the underlying hardware is also similar to some extent. However, the X23 does come with some improvements over the V11. While the V11 comes with Snapdragon 660 SoC, the X23 comes with Snapdragon 670 SoC. Furthermore, the V11 comes with 6 GB RAM whereas the X23 comes with 8 GB RAM.

Another difference between the Vivo V11 and the Vivo X23 is in terms of optics. The V11 comes with 12 MP and 5 MP cameras at the back and a 25 MP camera on the front, whereas, the X23 comes with 12 MP and 13 MP cameras at the back along with a 12 MP camera on the front. Apart from this, everything else remains the same on both the V11 and the X23.

The Vivo X23, like the V11, sports a 6.41-inch Halo FullView display that comes with a water drop notch. It has aspect ratio of 19.5:9 and a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels. The display is also covered with 2.5D curved glass, with the back of the phone flaunting a 3D glass.

The Vivo X23 also comes with what’s called Dual Turbo Acceleration Engine for improved performance. The X23 boots up to Funtouch OS 4.5 which is based on Android 8.1 Oreo, and, it also comes with Jovi which is Vivo’s AI-based digital assistant.

Like the V11, the X23 also comes with an in-display fingerprint scanner, but, it also comes with IR Scanner for face unlock. The X23 is offered in three colors – Midnight Blue, Phantom Red and Phantom Purple. There’s also a variant of X23 called X23 Logo Phone which comes in Fashion Purple and Fashion Orange colors and has a big Vivo logo on its back. Lastly, the smartphone comes packed with a 3400 mAh battery with support for 22.5W Fast Charging.

Vivo X23 Specifications

CPU: Snapdragon 670 octa-core processor

Snapdragon 670 octa-core processor RAM: 8 GB

8 GB GPU: Adreno 615

Adreno 615 Operating System: Funtouch OS 4.5 based on Android 8.1 Oreo

Funtouch OS 4.5 based on Android 8.1 Oreo Display: 6.41-inch Full-HD+ (2340 x 1080 pixels) Super AMOLED Halo FullView Display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and 2.5D curved glass

6.41-inch Full-HD+ (2340 x 1080 pixels) Super AMOLED Halo FullView Display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and 2.5D curved glass Rear Camera: 12 MP (f/1.8, 1.4 μm pixel size) + 13 MP (f/2.4, 125-degree wide-angle lens) with AI Portrait Mode, AI Beauty Mode and LED flash

12 MP (f/1.8, 1.4 μm pixel size) + 13 MP (f/2.4, 125-degree wide-angle lens) with AI Portrait Mode, AI Beauty Mode and LED flash Front Camera: 12 MP with f/2.0 aperture and AI Beauty Mode

12 MP with f/2.0 aperture and AI Beauty Mode Internal Storage: 128 GB

128 GB SIM: Dual SIM

Dual SIM Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB OTG

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB OTG Other: In-Display Fingerprint Scanner, IR Face Unlock, Jovi AI Digital Assistant, Dual Turbo Acceleration Engine, aptX Audio, Hi-Fi Audio

In-Display Fingerprint Scanner, IR Face Unlock, Jovi AI Digital Assistant, Dual Turbo Acceleration Engine, aptX Audio, Hi-Fi Audio Colors: Midnight Blue, Phantom Red and Phantom Purple (Logo Phone variant comes in Fashion Purple and Fashion Orange colors)

Midnight Blue, Phantom Red and Phantom Purple (Logo Phone variant comes in Fashion Purple and Fashion Orange colors) Battery: 3400 mAh with 22.5W Fast Charging

Vivo X23 Price and Availability

Price: ¥3498 (around $511/₹36,710)

¥3498 (around $511/₹36,710) Availability: Goes on sale in China from September 14 (Logo Phone from October 1). No word on availability in other markets.

Source