We have been hearing about the Nokia 9 since ages now, but this smartphone is yet to go official and there’s very little we know about it. However, a live image of what’s allegedly the Nokia 9 has leaked out of China, and, it does provide us with some information about this smartphone.

An image of what’s allegedly the Nokia 9 has leaked online which shows the back of the smartphone. And, as you can see, the Nokia 9 has not two, not three, but a whopping five rear cameras. The smartphone has a hexagon layout that consists of five cameras and one LED flash on the left side. There’s one extra circle on the opposite side of the LED flash which seems to be present to maintain the symmetry and uniformity of the design.

You can also notice the Zeiss branding between the top and center camera which isn’t all that surprising. Furthermore, there also seems to be secondary microphone present above the top camera which should aid in noise cancellation and clearer audio recording.

The smartphone has a glass body with the frames made out of metal. And, on the right side, it has the power button and volume rocker. Apart from all this, you can also see a sticker on the back of the phone which reveals that it carries model number TA-1094.

Smartphone brands like LG and Samsung are gearing up to launch phones with five cameras, however, out of those five cameras, two will be on the front and the rest three at the back. But, on Nokia 9, we are seeing five cameras at the back, which means if the phone has a single front camera, we will get a total of six cameras on the phone.

That said, fingerprint scanner isn’t visible on the back of the Nokia 9, which hints at the smartphone coming with in-display fingerprint scanner, or relying solely on face recognition technology, à la iPhone X.

We expect to hear more about this penta camera smartphone from Nokia in the coming weeks.

