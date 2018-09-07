Two days ago, an alleged retail box of the OnePlus 6T leaked online which showed us what the smartphone would look like from the front. And now, we are looking at a render of the OnePlus 6T which gives us a pretty fair idea of what to expect from this smartphone in terms of design.

This render (attached above) of the OnePlus 6T in red has leaked out of China. It shows that the smartphone has very tiny bezels, and it’s running on HydrogenOS which is restricted to China. The smartphone has a water drop notch that houses only the front-facing camera, with the earpiece placed above it along the top edge.

Moving on to the back, you see a triple camera setup placed in the center with variable aperture, below which is the OnePlus logo. The OnePlus 6T, like the 6, has a glass back with “Designed by OnePlus” written at the bottom. Well, the OnePlus 6T in this render actually looks like the OPPO R17 Pro (pictured below) which was launched last month in China. But hey, that’s not at all surprising. Is it?

While the OnePlus 6T does look like the OPPO R17 Pro, there is one minor difference between the both. The R17 Pro has LED flash below the triple rear cameras, but we don’t see any flash module below the triple rear cameras on the 6T which means it’s located on the right side of these cameras. Furthermore, like the R17 Pro, the 6T also doesn’t have any fingerprint scanner on its back which hints at the phone coming with in-display fingerprint scanner – something that was also hinted through the leaked retail box of 6T.

With all that being said, we would like to tell you to take this render of 6T with a proverbial grain of salt. Reason? Firstly, it doesn’t come directly from OnePlus or from a reliable source. Secondly, the front side of the phone doesn’t show the alert slider and volume rocker, but, the rear side of the phone does have it visible. Perhaps the render was designed that way.

Either way, if we look at OnePlus’ past record, then there’s a high chance that the OnePlus 6T which is expected to launch next month will indeed look like the OPPO R17 Pro.

