Chinese smartphone brand Vivo launched the Vivo V9 in India back in March this year with a price tag of ₹22,990. And now, further expanding its portfolio of V Series smartphones in India, Vivo has today launched the Vivo V11 Pro in the country.

The Vivo V11 Pro launched today in India is actually the V11 that was launched yesterday in Thailand, which means you are looking at the same specs and design on the V11 Pro that you saw on the V11. The Vivo V11 Pro sports a 6.41-inch Super AMOLED display that has aspect ratio of 19.5:9 and a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels. The smartphone also comes with a notch, but, it’s not the one that’s similar to the one on iPhone X. In fact, the notch on the V11 Pro is water drop shaped – similar to what we have seen on recently launched OPPO smartphones – the F9 Pro and R17 Pro. Vivo is called this display a “Halo FullView display”, and, thanks to this display, the smartphone boasts a screen-to-body ratio of 91.27% which is impressive.

Moving on to the back, you see dual cameras stacked vertically in the top-left corner and are accompanied by flash. The back of the smartphone, which is made of plastic, is also home to Vivo moniker. That said, Vivo has used gradient color scheme which makes the V11 Pro look cool. The back of the V11 Pro also has 3D curves which should make the smartphone very comfortable to hold.

Under the hood, the Vivo V11 Pro comes with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 660 SoC which is laced with 6 GB RAM and is backed by Adreno 512 GPU that handles graphically intensive tasks like gaming and photo/video editing.

In terms of optics, the Vivo V11 Pro comes with dual cameras – 12 MP and 5 MP – at the back, along with a 25 MP camera on the front. The 12 MP rear camera has f/1.8 aperture, the 5 MP camera has f/2.4 aperture, and, the 25 MP front camera has f/2.0 aperture. The rear cameras come with some AI-based features like AI Backlight HDR, AI Low Light Mode, AI Scene Recognition, and, AI Portrait Framing. That said, the front camera too comes with AI-based features in tow like AI Face Shaping and AI Selfie Lighting.

On the storage front, you get 64 GB of on-board storage on the V11 Pro, and, you also have the option to further expand the storage up to 256 GB via microSD card. Oh, and, yes, the V11 Pro comes with a dedicated slot for microSD card which means you can insert two Nano SIMs and a microSD card in the phone all at the same time.

The Vivo V11 Pro runs Funtouch OS 4.5 which is based on Android 8.1 Oreo. And, it also comes with Jovi which is Vivo’s AI-based digital assistant. The smartphone also comes with in-display fingerprint scanner which is one of its marquee features, and, it ships with a 3400 mAh battery that fuels the entire package.

Vivo V11 Pro Specifications

CPU: Snapdragon 660 octa-core processor

Snapdragon 660 octa-core processor RAM: 6 GB

6 GB GPU: Adreno 512

Adreno 512 Operating System: Funtouch OS 4.1 based on Android 8.1 Oreo

Funtouch OS 4.1 based on Android 8.1 Oreo Display: 6.41-inch Full-HD+ (2340 x 1080 pixels) Halo FullView Super AMOLED Display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and 2.5D curved glass

6.41-inch Full-HD+ (2340 x 1080 pixels) Halo FullView Super AMOLED Display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and 2.5D curved glass Rear Camera: 12 MP (f/1.8) + 5 MP (f/2.4) Dual Pixel with AI Backlight HDR, AI Low Light Mode, AI Scene Recognition, AI Portrait Framing and LED flash

12 MP (f/1.8) + 5 MP (f/2.4) Dual Pixel with AI Backlight HDR, AI Low Light Mode, AI Scene Recognition, AI Portrait Framing and LED flash Front Camera: 25 MP with f/2.0 aperture, AI Face Shaping and AI Selfie Lighting

25 MP with f/2.0 aperture, AI Face Shaping and AI Selfie Lighting Internal Storage: 64 GB

64 GB External Storage: Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card (dedicated slot)

Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card (dedicated slot) SIM: Dual SIM

Dual SIM Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, 3.5 mm headphone jack, microUSB

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, 3.5 mm headphone jack, microUSB Other: In-Display Fingerprint Scanner, Face Unlock, Jovi AI-based Digital Assistant, Game Mode 4.0, Google Lens

In-Display Fingerprint Scanner, Face Unlock, Jovi AI-based Digital Assistant, Game Mode 4.0, Google Lens Colors: Starry Night Black, Dazzling Gold

Starry Night Black, Dazzling Gold Battery: 3400 mAh with Dual-Engine Fast Charging

Vivo V11 Pro Price in India and Availability

Price: ₹25,990

₹25,990 Availability: Goes on sale from September 12

