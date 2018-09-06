Honor

Honor 8X goes official with 6.5-inch notched display, Kirin 710 SoC and AI dual cameras

By Sagar Bakre
1

Back in late July, Huawei sub-brand Honor launched the Honor Note 10 with flagship hardware. And now, more than a month later, Honor has launched the Honor 8X. The Honor 8X is successor to the Honor 7X that was launched in October last year.

The Honor 8X is a mid-range smartphone. It is powered by the company’s homegrown Kirin 710 SoC and comes in three different configurations – 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage, 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage, and, 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage. The smartphone features a 6.5-inch LCD display that has aspect ratio of 19.5:9, resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels, and, a notch up top. Due to the use of a display with this kind of aspect ratio, the 8X achieves a screen-to-body ratio of 91%.

Round the back, the Honor 8X rocks a dual camera setup which consists of one 20 MP and one 2 MP camera. For selfies and video calls, there’s a 16 MP camera on the front. As one would expect, the Honor 8X comes with some AI-based camera features, and yes, you can also record slow-motion videos at a rate of 480 FPS.

The Honor 8X runs EMUI 8.2 out-of-the-box which is based on Android 8.1 Oreo. The smartphone also comes with some gaming features like GPU Turbo and 4D Gaming. The former improves graphics performance of a smartphone by 60% while reducing power consumption by 30%, and, the latter offers vibration feedback on events like explosions and bullet shots when gaming.

Lastly, the Honor 8X is offered in four colors – Black, Blue, Red, Purple – and, keeping the entire package up and running is a 3750 mAh battery that draws power from a micro USB port.

Honor 8X Specifications

  • CPU: 2.2 GHz Kirin 710 octa-core processor
  • RAM: 4/6 GB
  • Operating System: EMUI 8.2 based on Android 8.1 Oreo
  • Display: 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (2340 x 1080 pixels) IPS LCD display with 2.5D curved glass, 19.5:9 aspect ratio and 397 ppi pixel density
  • Rear Camera: 20 MP (f/1.8) + 2 MP with AI Portrait Mode, HDR, AI Scene Recognition, 480 FPS Slow-Motion Video Recording and LED flash
  • Front Camera: 16 MP with f/2.0 aperture and AI Beauty Mode
  • Internal Storage: 64 GB (with 4 and 6 GB RAM), 128 GB (with 6 GB RAM)
  • External Storage: Expandable via microSD card (dedicated slot)
  • SIM: Dual Nano
  • Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB
  • Other: Fingerprint Scanner, GPU Turbo, 4D Gaming, AR Stickers
  • Colors: Black, Blue, Red, Purple
  • Battery: 3750 mAh with 10W (5V/2A) charging

Honor 8X Price and Availability

  • Price of 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant: ¥1399 (around $204/₹14,724)
  • Price of 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant: ¥1599 (around $234/₹16,834)
  • Price of 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant: ¥1899 (around $278/₹19,993)
  • Availability: Goes on sale in China from September 11. No word on availability in other markets

