Honor 8X Max announced with 7.12-inch display, dual rear cameras and 5000 mAh battery

Huawei sub-brand Honor announced the Honor 8X smartphone at an event in China. But, the 8X is not the only product Honor has announced. Alongside the 8X, Honor also announced the Honor 8X Max.

As evident from its name, the Honor 8X Max is larger than the 8X. The device comes with a 7.12-inch display that has a resolution of 2244 x 1080 pixels. Well, this large a display qualifies the 8X Max as a tablet instead of a smartphone. However, as the display is tall, and has a screen-to-body ratio of 90%, the overall footprint of the Honor 8X Max is relatively smaller than other 7-inch 16:9 devices.

The Honor 8X Max, like the Honor 8X, comes with a notch up top, but, it looks different. While the 8X comes with iPhone X-like notch, the 8X Max comes with a notch that has a shape of a water drop. As a result, the notch only houses the selfie camera, with the earpiece placed along the top edge of the device.

Moving on to the back, you get a dual camera setup in the top-left corner. This setup consists of one 16 MP camera and one 2 MP camera. The former comes with f/2.0 aperture whereas the latter comes with f/2.4 aperture. Oh, and that selfie camera on the front inside the water drop notch is an 8 MP sensor with an aperture of f/2.0. Also, the Honor 8X Max comes with 3D curves at the back which should make it comfortable to hold.

Talking about the innards, the Honor 8X Max comes with Snapdragon 636 SoC which is coupled with 4 GB RAM. The device comes in two storage options – 64 GB and 128 GB. There’s one more variant of the 8X Max which comes with Snapdragon 660 SoC, 6 GB RAM and 64 GB storage.

The Honor 8X Max comes in Red, Blue and Black colors, and, it ships with a massive 5000 mAh battery that fuels the entire package.

Honor 8X Max Specifications

CPU: Snapdragon 636/660 octa-core processor

Snapdragon 636/660 octa-core processor RAM: 4 GB (6 GB with Snapdragon 660 variant)

4 GB (6 GB with Snapdragon 660 variant) Operating System: EMUI 8.2 based on Android 8.1 Oreo

EMUI 8.2 based on Android 8.1 Oreo Display: 7.12-inch Full-HD+ (2244 x 1080 pixels) IPS LCD display with 2.5D curved glass and 350 ppi pixel density

7.12-inch Full-HD+ (2244 x 1080 pixels) IPS LCD display with 2.5D curved glass and 350 ppi pixel density Rear Camera: 16 MP (f/2.0) + 2 MP (f/2.4) with PDAF and LED flash

16 MP (f/2.0) + 2 MP (f/2.4) with PDAF and LED flash Front Camera: 8 MP with f/2.0 aperture

8 MP with f/2.0 aperture Internal Storage: 64 GB (with 4 and 6 GB RAM), 128 GB (with 4 GB RAM)

64 GB (with 4 and 6 GB RAM), 128 GB (with 4 GB RAM) External Storage: Expandable via microSD card

Expandable via microSD card SIM: Dual Hybrid Slot

Dual Hybrid Slot Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB OTG, micro USB

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB OTG, micro USB Other: Fingerprint Scanner, AI-based camera features

Fingerprint Scanner, AI-based camera features Colors: Black, Blue, Red

Black, Blue, Red Battery: 5000 mAh with 18W (9V/2A) charging

Honor 8X Max Price and Availability

Price of 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant: ¥1499 (around $219/₹15,782)

¥1499 (around $219/₹15,782) Price of 4 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant: ¥1799 (around $263/₹18,941)

¥1799 (around $263/₹18,941) Price of 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant (Snapdragon 660): TBA

TBA Availability: Available for purchase in China. Snapdragon 660 variant to be available from October in China. No word on availability in other markets.

