Vivo V11 Pro Hands-on [Images]

This year, Vivo has shown up with its two best innovations, the Vivo X21, and the Vivo NEX. The Vivo X21 is the first smartphone in India with an in-display fingerprint scanner while the NEX is more of an evolved flagship with a notch-less design, a pop-up selfie camera, and the same in-display fingerprint scanner. Now the Chinese smartphone maker has launched its latest smartphone Vivo V11 Pro featuring its full-screen waterdrop design and an in-display fingerprint scanner.

Vivo V11 Pro Specifications

Display: 6.41-inch Halo FullView Super AMOLED display, Full HD+ resolution (2340 x 1080 pixels), 19.5:9 aspect ratio, 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla Glass

6.41-inch Halo FullView Super AMOLED display, Full HD+ resolution (2340 x 1080 pixels), 19.5:9 aspect ratio, 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla Glass Software: Funtouch OS 4.1 based on Android 8.1 Oreo

Funtouch OS 4.1 based on Android 8.1 Oreo Fingerprint Scanner: Yes, under the display

Yes, under the display Face Unlock: Yes

Yes CPU: Up to 1.8 GHz octa-core Kryo 260 processor, Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC, 14 nm FinFET

Up to 1.8 GHz octa-core Kryo 260 processor, Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC, 14 nm FinFET GPU: Adreno 512

Adreno 512 Memory: 6 GB RAM, LPDDR4

6 GB RAM, LPDDR4 Storage: 64 GB internal, expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card (dedicated slot)

64 GB internal, expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card (dedicated slot) Main Camera: Dual cameras 12 MP (f/1.8) + 5 MP (f/2.4) Dual Pixel with AI Backlight HDR, AI Low Light Mode, AI Scene Recognition, AI Portrait Framing and LED flash

Dual cameras 12 MP (f/1.8) + 5 MP (f/2.4) Dual Pixel with AI Backlight HDR, AI Low Light Mode, AI Scene Recognition, AI Portrait Framing and LED flash Front Camera: 25 MP f/2.0, AI Face Shaping and AI Selfie Lighting

25 MP f/2.0, AI Face Shaping and AI Selfie Lighting Connectivity: micro USB, 3.5 mm jack, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS

micro USB, 3.5 mm jack, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS Cellular: 4G LTE, 2x nano SIM, dual VoLTE-enabled

4G LTE, 2x nano SIM, dual VoLTE-enabled Other: Jovi AI-based Digital Assistant, Game Mode 4.0, Google Lens

Jovi AI-based Digital Assistant, Game Mode 4.0, Google Lens Colors: Starry Night Black, Dazzling Gold

Starry Night Black, Dazzling Gold Battery: 3,400 mAh, Dual-Engine Fast Charging

3,400 mAh, Dual-Engine Fast Charging Price: ₹25,990

₹25,990 Availability: 12th September 2018

12th September 2018 Offers: Rs 2,000 cashback on purchase through HDFC Bank Cards, Extra Rs 2,000 off on exchange, Benefits of Rs 4,050 from Reliance Jio, No-cost EMI up to 12 months, One-time screen replacement

The biggest change in the design is the full screen. There is a 6.41-inch Super AMOLED display housing the smallest notch on the phone as far as I know. The screen further offers a Full HD+ resolution (2340 x 1080 pixels) and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. Believe me, this is one the best displays out there in this segment.

What’s surprising on the phone is the in-display fingerprint scanner that you have seen on none other than Vivo phones. This is probably the cheapest Vivo phone as of now with an in-display fingerprint scanner on board.

The design is pretty much similar to the Vivo NEX, the top-of-the-line smartphone featuring a pop-up selfie camera, notch-less screen, and in-display fingerprint scanner. Vivo V11 Pro flaunts a glass design, this is the Starry Night Black color as you can see. The build quality is similar to the Vivo V9, it’s also light in weight (156 grams).

Spec-wise, the Vivo V11 Pro is very much the same as the Vivo X21. You will find a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 octa-core SoC paired with 6 GB LPDDR4 RAM. For gaming, it packs an Adreno 512 GPU. The performance is significantly better than the Snapdragon 626 found in the Vivo V9.

On the storage side, the Vivo V11 Pro has only 64 GB variant, no 128 GB like the Vivo X21. You also have the option to expand the storage further up to 256 GB via microSD card. Don’t worry about the dual SIM slots, the microSD slot comes standalone.

For imaging, the Vivo V11 Pro has similar camera setup found on the Vivo X21, but somehow the cameras are a tad upgraded. The rear side has 12 MP (f/1.8) + 5 MP (f/2.4) Dual Pixel cameras with support for AI features such as AI Backlight HDR, AI Low Light Mode, AI Scene Recognition, and AI Portrait Framing aided by a single LED flash. The front camera offers a 25 MP f/2.0 sensor with AI Face Shaping and AI Selfie Lighting.

On the software side, things haven’t changed a lot, the Vivo V11 Pro runs on the same Android 8.1 Oreo operating system with a new FunTouch OS 4.5 interface featuring the Jovi assistant and the Google Lens integration in the camera.

Vivo still offers a micro USB port, not the type-C, only NEX supports it. Other ports at the bottom are a 3.5 mm headphones jack alongside loudspeakers and a microphone. The second microphone is at the top. The right side has the usual power and volume keys while the left side has a SIM tray that holds a separate microSD card slot.

As compared to the Vivo V9 the overall specs and features are surely a good upgrade. The price for the Vivo V11 Pro starts at Rs 25,990 for 6 GB RAM and 64 GB storage variant.

Let us know what are your views on the new Vivo V11 Pro.

Do check our Vivo V11 Pro unboxing and hands-on video in Hindi.