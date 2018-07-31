Honor Note 10 goes official with 6.95-inch display, Kirin 970 SoC and 5000 mAh battery

We have been hearing about the Honor Note 10 since the past few weeks. And now today, as earlier announced, Huawei sub-brand Honor has finally taken the wraps off the Note 10 at an event held in China. The Honor Note 10 is successor to the Honor Note 8 that was launched way back in August 2016. If you are wondering about the Note 9, then let us tell you that the company decided to skip Note 9 and launched the Note 10 instead.

The Honor Note 10 is a flagship device. It is powered by Kirin 970 SoC which is paired with 6 or 8 GB RAM. The 6 GB RAM variant comes in two storage options – 64 GB and 128 GB – whereas, the 8 GB RAM variant comes with 128 GB storage. The device boots up to Android 8.1 Oreo which is layered with EMUI 8.2 custom skin atop.

The Honor Note 10 flaunts a glass body, and, it sports a 6.95-inch AMOLED display that has aspect ratio of 18.5:9 and a resolution of 2220 x 1080 pixels. However, it’s surprising to see that unlike some other recently launched Honor smartphones, the Honor Note 10 doesn’t come with a notch. We will leave it to you to decide whether it’s good or bad.

Moving on to the photography department, the Honor Note 10 boasts a dual camera setup at the back which is placed in the top-left corner in vertical orientation. This dual camera setup consists of one 24 MP and one 16 MP camera. That said, for selfies and video calls, there’s a 13 MP camera on the front. As one would expect, the cameras on the Honor Note 10 also come with some AI-based features like AI Scene Detection. Moreover, the device also comes with a dedicated hardware button for CPU Turbo which also doubles up as a camera shutter button.

The Honor (and Huawei) devices that have been launched in recent times come with GPU Turbo – a graphics processing acceleration technology that improves the graphical performance of a smartphone by 60% while reducing power consumption by 30%. The Honor Note 10 too comes with the GPU Turbo tech, but, what’s new this time is CPU Turbo that we already mentioned. While CPU Turbo can be activated manually using the dedicated hardware button, the GPU Turbo can be enabled from within the Settings menu.

In addition to CPU Turbo and GPU Turbo, the Honor Note 10 also comes with liquid cooling heat dissipation system that improves heat dissipation inside the device by 41%. Well, a combination of all this – CPU Turbo, GPU Turbo and liquid cooling – should make the Note 10 a very good gaming device.

Lastly, the Honor Note 10 ships with a massive 5000 mAh battery that keeps this entire package up and running. The Note 10 also comes with a Samsung DeX-like feature that lets you cast your phone’s screen to a monitor.

Honor Note 10 Specifications

Kirin 970 octa-core processor RAM: 6/8

Mali-G72 MP12 Operating System: EMUI 8.2 based on Android 8.1 Oreo

6.95-inch Full-HD+ (2220 x 1080 pixels) AMOLED display with 2.5D curved glass, 18.5:9 aspect ratio and 355 ppi pixel density Rear Camera: 24 MP + 16 MP with f/1.8 aperture, Portrait Mode, AI Scene Recognition and LED flash

13 MP with f/2.0 aperture Internal Storage: 64 GB (with 6 GB RAM), 128 GB (with 6 and 8 GB RAM)

Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card SIM: Dual Nano

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, NFC, USB Type-C (no 3.5 mm headphone jack) Other: Fingerprint Scanner, GPU Turbo, CPU Turbo, “THE NINE” liquid cooling technology, Dual Speakers, Dolby Atmos

Midnight Black, Phantom Blue Battery: 5000 mAh with 5V/4.5A (22.5W) Fast Charging

Honor Note 10 Price and Availability