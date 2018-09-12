OxygenOS Open Beta update 18 and 16 released for OnePlus 5 and 5T with camera optimizations

Late last month, OnePlus released OxygenOS Open Beta updates 17 and 15 for OnePlus 5 and 5T respectively that brought in quite a lot of stuff to both these phones like improved Gaming Mode, new UI for the Notes app, Portrait Mode for the front camera, and more. Well now, OnePlus has released two more beta updates – one for OnePlus 5 and the other for 5T.

OnePlus has released OxygenOS Open Beta update 18 for OnePlus 5 and Open Beta update 16 for OnePlus 5T. These updates don’t bring in any new features to either of these phones, but they do come with some improvements and optimizations.

Here’s the entire changelog of OxygenOS Open Beta update 18 and 16 for OnePlus 5 and 5T:

Camera – Fixed beauty mode (now applies to photos from the rear camera)

Camera – Improved stability of portrait mode for the front camera

Weather – Improved stability of the Weather app

System – General bug fixes and improvements

These updates are rolled out over-the-air, and, as always, they will only be rolled out for those units that have been already flashed with a previous beta build. If your OnePlus 5 or 5T is running a stable build of OxygenOS, you will not receive the beta update. However, if you are interested in trying the beta build, you can head over to the Source link below for instructions on flashing the beta build to your OnePlus 5/5T.

Source